Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami Prediction and Betting Tips | April 29, 2023 

Columbus Crew host Inter Miami at Lower.com Field in the MLS on Saturday, looking to return to winning ways for the first time in three games.

After winning three straight games between matchdays five and seven, the Black and Gold failed to win their next two, drawing 1-1 with New England Revolution before losing 1-0 Charlotte.

That has seen them drop to fifth in the Eastern Conference with 14 points from nine games. However, Columbus eased some pressure off themselves with a 1-0 win over Indy Eleven in the third round of the U.S Open Cup on Wednesday. Mohamed Farsi scored an 83rd-minute winner to send them through.

Inter, meanwhile, are languishing in second from bottom in the standings with six points from eight games. They have won only twice so far - a pair of 2-0 wins over CF Montreal and Philadelphia Union in their opening two games of the season.

Since then, it has all been downhill for the Florida outfit, losing their next six games and failing to score in five of them, including their last three.

Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In four previous meetings, the spoils have been equally shared, with Columbus and Inter winning twice apiece.

Inter have failed to score in their last three league games and could see a fourth goalless outing in a row for the first time since September-October 2021 (4).

With 18 goals scored, Columbus are the joint most prolific team in the Eastern Conference, along with Atlanta United.

Despite losing twice as many times as Columbus (3), Inter have conceded fewer goals than them (9-10).

Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami Prediction

Prediction: Columbus 1-0 Miami

Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Columbus

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

