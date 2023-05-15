Columbus Crew vs LA Galaxy Prediction and Betting Tips | May 17th 2023

Columbus Crew and LA Galaxy go head to head at Lower.com Field in the MLS on Wednesday.

Greg Vanney’s men head into the midweek clash without an away win this season and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Columbus Crew were sent crashing back to earth last Saturday as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Orlando City after bottling a two-goal lead.

This followed a 5-1 hammering of USL Championship side Loudoun United FC in their US Open Cup last-32 clash on May 11.

Wilfried Nancy’s side, who have now failed to win their last four MLS matches, are currently eighth in the Eastern Conference table, level on 15 points with Inter Miami and CF Montreal.

Elsewhere, LA Galaxy picked up successive wins for the first time this season as they edged out San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 on home turf last Saturday.

Prior to that, Greg Vanney’s men cruised to a comfortable 3-1 home victory over Seattle Sounders in their US Open Cup last-32 clash on May 11.

LA Galaxy’s slow start to the season sees them sit 13th in the Western Conference standings, level on nine points with rock-bottom Sporting Kansas City.

Columbus Crew vs LA Galaxy Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 12 wins from the last 32 meetings between the sides, LA Galaxy hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Columbus Crew have picked up one fewer win in that time, while nine games have ended all square.

LA Galaxy are winless in their last five visits to Lower.com Field, losing three and claiming two draws since a 1-0 victory in September 2011.

The Crew have failed to win their last four league matches, picking up two draws and losing twice since a 2-0 victory over DC United on April 9.

LA Galaxy are one of just four Western Conference sides yet to pick up an away win in the MLS this season, losing three and claiming two draws in their five matches.

Columbus Crew vs LA Galaxy Prediction

After stumbling into the new season, LA Galaxy appear to have hit their stride in recent weeks. Vanney’s side take on a floundering Columbus Crew side who have struggled in the league of late and we fancy them coming away with a narrow win.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 1-2 LA Galaxy

Columbus Crew vs LA Galaxy Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - LA Galaxy

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of their last eight meetings)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been fewer than five bookings in nine of the last 10 clashes between the teams)

