Columbus Crew vs Leon Prediction and Betting Tips | August 5th 2025

Columbus Crew will square off against Leon at Lower.com Field in their final group-stage match of the 2025 Leagues Cup on Tuesday. The Crew are fifth in the MLS standings and this is a must-win match for them. The Liga MX side have been eliminated from the competition and will look to sign off with a win.

The Black and Gold got their campaign underway with a loss on penalties against Toluca last week. They improved upon that performance and secured a 3-1 win over Puebla in their previous outing. Diego Rossi scored for the second consecutive match, while Malte Amundsen and Andrés Herrera added goals in the first half.

La Fiera also suffered a defeat on penalties in their campaign opener against Montreal last week. Their winless run continued against New York City FC on Friday as they suffered a 2-0 loss. They have been eliminated from the group stage of the competition for the second season in a row.

Columbus Crew vs Leon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

The Crew have a decent record against Mexican teams, with eight wins and nine losses in 20 games.

The Black and Gold have scored at least two goals in six of their last seven appearances in the Leagues Cup.

Los Verdiblancos have scored one goal apiece in five of their last six games in the Leagues Cup.

La Fiera have won six of their last 14 meetings against American teams while suffering seven losses.

Los Verdiblancos have won just one of their last four competitive games. They have just three goals in these games.

Columbus Crew vs Leon Prediction

The Black and Gold have seen conclusive results in their last six games in all competitions, with three wins and three losses to their name. Notably, they have scored at least two goals in four of these games. They have lost two of their last seven meetings against Liga MX teams, with both losses registered on penalty shootouts.

La Fiera have seen a drop in form and have lost their last three games, scoring two goals while conceding seven times. They last scored at least two goals in the Leagues Cup in the 2023 edition.

The Crew have the home advantage here and considering their recent goalscoring form, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 3-1 Leon

Columbus Crew vs Leon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Columbus Crew to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

