Columbus Crew vs Los Angeles FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th December 2023

The MLS Cup culminates in an intriguing final this weekend as Columbus Crew lock horns with an impressive Los Angeles FC side in a season-defining encounter at the Lower.com Field on Saturday.

Columbus Crew vs Los Angeles FC Preview

Columbus Crew finished in third place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Crew edged FC Cincinnati to a narrow 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Los Angeles FC, on the other hand, secured a third-place finish in the Western Conference league table in the regular season and have stepped up to the plate this season. The away side eased past Houston Dynamo by a 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Columbus Crew vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles FC have an excellent recent record against Columbus Crew and have won all three matches played between the two teams. Columbus Crew are yet to win an official game against Los Angeles FC in the MLS.

Columbus Crew have never defeated Los Angeles FC and could become only the fourth team to secure their first-ever victory against an opponent in an MLS Cup final.

In a run dating back to August 2022, Columbus Crew have lost only one of their last 29 matches at home in all competitions.

Steve Cherundolo has led Los Angeles FC to the MLS Cup final in two seasons on the trot and has become only the third manager to achieve the feat in his first two seasons in the competition.

Columbus Crew vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

Los Angeles FC have been in excellent form over the past two years and will be intent on making the most of their brilliant run. The likes of Carlos Vela and Denis Bouanga can be lethal on their day and will look to add to their goal tallies this weekend.

Columbus Crew can pack a punch on their day and have made the Lower.com Field a fortress this season. The Crew are virtually unstoppable at home and hold a slight upper hand in this fixture.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 2-1 Los Angeles FC

Columbus Crew vs Los Angeles FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Columbus Crew to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Columbus Crew to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Denis Bouanga to score - Yes