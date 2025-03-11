Columbus Crew vs Los Angeles FC Prediction and Betting Tips | March 11th 2025

Columbus Crew play host to Los Angeles FC in the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup round-of-16 clash on Tuesday. Having suffered a heavy defeat in last week’s reverse leg, the Crew face an uphill challenge here as they look to overturn a three-goal deficit.

Columbus Crew failed to secure a morale-boosting result ahead of their return to Champions Cup action as they were held to a goalless draw by Houston Dynamo in MLS last weekend.

Wilfried Nancy’s men had won their opening two league games, seeing off Chicago Bulls 4-2 in the season opener on February 23, one week before edging out New England Revolution 1-0 at the Gillette Stadium.

Columbus Crew now turn their focus back to the Champions Cup, where they suffered a heavy 3-0 loss against Los Angeles in the first leg of their last-16 clash on March 5.

A brace from Gabonese international Denis Bouanga and Nathan Ordaz’s 81st-minute strike saw Los Angeles cruise to an emphatic victory and place one foot in the quarter-finals.

However, Steven Cherundolo’s men were sent crashing back to earth at the weekend when they suffered a 5-2 hammering at the hands of Seattle Sounders in their MLS clash.

Los Angeles head into Tuesday’s return leg on a run of two back-to-back defeats on the road and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Columbus Crew vs Los Angeles FC Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with Columbus Crew and Los Angeles FC claiming four wins each from their previous eight meetings.

Los Angeles FC are unbeaten in eight of their 10 matches since the turn of the year, claiming seven wins and one draw so far.

Columbus Crew have lost just one of their last five competitive home games while claiming three wins and one draw since October 6.

Los Angeles FC have lost their last three competitive away matches, conceding 10 goals and scoring three since October’s 2-1 victory over Vancouver Whitecaps.

Columbus Crew vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

The previous eight meetings between Columbus Crew and Los Angeles have produced a combined 29 goals and, regardless of the first-leg result, another action-packed contest could be on the cards here.

Los Angeles got the job done last week and we predict they will hold out for a share of the spoils to progress on aggregate.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 2-2 Los Angeles FC

Columbus Crew vs Los Angeles FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in six of the last seven meetings between the two sides)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in six of Columbus Crew’s last seven matches)

