Columbus Crew vs Los Angeles Prediction and Betting Tips | August 25, 2024 

Columbus Crew face Los Angeles at Lower.com Field on Sunday (August 25) in the Leagues Cup final. The hosts have enjoyed a brilliant cup campaign, building on their positive MLS showing, as they seek their maiden title in the competition.

They beat Philadelphia Union 3-1 in the semi-final, with Diego Rossi scoring a first-half brace before former Watford man Cucho Hernandez got in on the act from close range early after the restart.

Los Angeles, meanwhile, have also enjoyed a strong campaign as they look to clinch the first of a possible four titles. They thrashed Colorado Rapids 4-0 in the semi-final on Thursday. Four different players, including new signing Lewis O'Brien, who came off the bench to score his maiden goal for the club, were on the scoresheet.

LA had lost 2-1 to their weekend opponents in the MLS Cup final in December.

Columbus Crew vs Los Angeles Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been five competitive meetings between Columbus and Los Angeles, who lead 3-2.

Columbus have won their last two games in the fixture after losing the previous three.

The Crew are without a clean sheet in all five games in this fixture.

Los Angeles (18) are the highest-scoring side in the Leagues Cup this season.

The Black and Gold have kept clean sheets in all but one of their four Leagues Cup knockout games.

Columbus Crew vs Los Angeles Prediction

Columbus are on a four-game winning streak in competitive action and have lost one of their last 11 games. They have picked up seven wins from their last eight games at Lower.com Field.

Los Angeles, meanwhile, have also won four games on the bounce after winning two of their previous five. They have been strong on the road in recent weeks, going undefeated in eight away matches, but could see defeat against an inspired Columbus side.

Prediction: Columbus 2-1 Los Angeles

Columbus Crew vs Los Angeles Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Columbus

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of their last five meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have scored in seven of Columbus' last eight matchups.)

