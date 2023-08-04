Columbus Crew vs Minnesota United Prediction and Betting Tips | August 4, 2023

Columbus Crew take on Minnesota United at Lower.com Field in the Leagues Cup Round of 32 on Friday (August 4).

Columbus finished atop their group – Central 1 – to qualify for the Round of 32. They beat Mexican side América (4-1) and fellow MLS team St. Louis City SC (2-1) to claim six points. The victories relieve pressure on manager Wilfried Nancy after a three-game winless streak.

The Crew and Minnesota met last in 2020, with Columbus prevailing once and sharing the spoils in the other. In terms of the overall head-to-head record, Columbus have a slight edge, with four wins against three. Both teams boast six goals apiece in the Leagues Cup.

Minnesota, meanwhike, didn’t have a smooth ride in the group stage. They kicked off brightly with a 4-0 win over Puebla but suffered a 3-2 setback against Chicago Fire. They finished second in Central 2 with three points, behind Chicago Fire (four points).

Minnesota's defence will come under scrutiny once again. The Loons have conceded 16 goals in ten games. Although they score a lot, the team’s back half has come under fire for “wasting efforts”.

The visitors are using the tournament to put their house in order ahead of the final lap of MLS. They're 20th in the overall standings, while Columbus are ninth.

Columbus Crew vs Minnesota United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Columbus have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five clashes with Minnesota.

The hosts have lost just once in ten games.

Columbus have scored 11 goals and conceded eight in their last five games.

Minnesota have scored 11 goals and conceded eight in their last five games.

Columbus have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five games, while Minnesota have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in the same period.

Form Guide: Columbus: W-W-L-D-D, Minnesota: L-W-D-W-L

Columbus Crew vs Minnesota United Prediction

Cucho Hernández has been a major bright spot for The Crew this campaign, scoring half of their six goals. He also boasts ten assists in MLS. Christian Ramirez is another elite player who's the side’s top scorer with eight goals.

Meanwhile, four of Minnesota's six goals came through South African striker Bongokuhle Hlongwane. He's their main attacking threat. Expect Columbus to prevail based on form and structure.

Prediction: Columbus 2-1 Minnesota

Columbus Crew 2-1 Minnesota United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Columbus Crew

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Columbus to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Minnesota United to score - Yes