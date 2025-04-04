Columbus Crew vs Montreal Impact Prediction and Betting Tips | April 5th 2025

Columbus Crew and Montreal Impact will trade tackles in an MLS Eastern Conference fixture on Saturday (April 5th). The game will be played at Lower.com Field.

The home side will be looking to build on the 2-1 away win they registered over DC United. They went behind to Christian Benteke's 13th-minute strike, while Diego Rossi equalized three minutes later. The Uruguay international completed his brace 20 minutes into the second half.

Montreal Impact, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to Chicago Fire. They went behind to Philip Zinckernagel's 40th-minute strike but Dante Sealy equalized in the 51st minute to ensure that the spoils were shared.

The draw left the Canadians rooted at the foot of the standings, having garnered just two points from six games. Columbus Crew are third with 12 points to their name.

Columbus Crew vs Montreal Impact Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Columbus Crew have 15 wins from the last 31 head-to-head games. Montreal Impact have 10 wins to their name, while six games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in May 2024 when Columbus Crew claimed a 3-1 away win.

Six of the last seven head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.

The Impact have made a six-game winless start to the season (four losses).

Five of the Crew's last seven games across competitions have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

The Crew are unbeaten in their last five head-to-head games (three wins).

Columbus Crew vs Montreal Impact Prediction

Columbus Crew have made a six-game unbeaten start to the league season, winning three games in the process. They are the favorites in this game and Wilfried Nancy's side will be expected to claim all three points.

Montreal Impact, for their part, have made a horrendous start to the season, and have not scored in both halves in any of the last eight head-to-head games. Furthermore, they have scored just one goal in their last five league games, conceding seven.

We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 3-1 Montreal Impact

Columbus Crew vs Montreal Impact Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Columbus Crew to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - The Crew to score over 1.5 goals

