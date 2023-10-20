Columbus Crew vs Montreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st October 2023

Columbus Crew host Montreal at the Lower.com Field on Saturday in the MLS, looking to wrap up the league phase of their campaign on a winning note.

With 54 points and 15 wins from 33 games, the Crew are in fourth position in the Eastern Conference table and have qualified for the MLS playoffs.

Their next aim is to qualify for the CONCACAF Champions League, which Wilfried Nancy's side can secure with at least a draw here. That's because Columbus are three points ahead of the sixth-placed New England Revolution ahead of the final game of the league phase.

Montreal are down in eighth position in the Eastern Conference table with 41 points from 33 games, and come into the fixture on the back of a 4-1 victory over Portland Timbers.

After going seven games without a victory, the Canadian side roared back into form with a stunning win. Sunusi Ibrahim, Kwadwo Opoku, Mathieu Choiniere and Mason Toye all struck apiece to put them 4-0 up before Franck Boli pulled one back late on for the Timbers.

Columbus Crew vs Montreal Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 28 previous clashes between the sides, with Columbus Crew winning 13 times over Montreal and losing on 10 occasions.

Columbus Crew beat Montreal 4-2 in their last encounter on September 2023, their second win in the fixture in four games.

The last four clashes between Columbus and Montreal have produced an identical scoreline of 2-1: twice for Columbus and twice for Montreal.

After going seven games without a win, Montreal are looking to win back-to-back outings for the first time since July-August (3).

Montreal have lost their last three away games in the MLS, conceding nine times and scoring just once.

Columbus Crew are unbeaten in their last five top-flight matches, but have drawn thrice during this run.

Columbus Crew vs Montreal Prediction

The Crew are unbeaten in their last few games but haven't exactly been impressive. Montreal, on the other hand, will be confident of their chances following a big win last time out which ended their long, torrid run.

It will be close, given this is the last game of the league phase, and it might end in a draw with a goal at either end.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 1-1 Montreal

Columbus Crew vs Montreal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes