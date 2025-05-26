Columbus Crew vs Nashville Prediction and Betting Tips | May 28th 2025

Columbus Crew will host Nashville at the Lower.com Field on Wednesday in another round of the 2025 Major League Soccer campaign. The home side have hit a rough patch in recent games after a bright start to their season and have now dropped down to fifth place in the Western Conference with 27 points from 15 matches.

They were beaten 3-2 by Charlotte in their last match, with efforts from Ibrahim Aliyu and Malte Amundsen ultimately counting as consolation goals, as they were repeatedly carved apart by their opponents.

Nashville, on the other hand, have shaken off their slow start to the season and are enjoying a good run of form at the moment. They picked up a narrow but largely deserved 2-1 away win over Toronto with former Nottingham Forest man Sam Surridge scoring a second-half brace before their opponents pulled one back in additional time.

The visitors, who sit third in the West, are level on points with their midweek opponents and will be looking to pull clear with a win on Wednesday.

Columbus Crew vs Nashville Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 10 meetings between Columbus and Nashville. The hosts have won four of those games while the visitors have won one fewer, with their other three contests ending level.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

Both sides have conceded 17 goals in the league this season, the joint-fourth-fewest in the Eastern Conference.

The Crew have failed to register a clean sheet in their last 10 MLS outings.

All but one of the Coyotes' four league defeats this season have come on the road.

Columbus Crew vs Nashville Prediction

Columbus are winless in their last four matches after winning five of their previous six. They have, however, lost just once at home all season and will fancy their chances of a positive result here.

Nashville are on a run of back-to-back victories and are undefeated in their last eight games across all competitions. They have only ever won once at the Lower.com Field and could lose this one.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 2-1 Nashville

Columbus Crew vs Nashville Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Columbus Crew to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in each of the hosts' last six matches)

