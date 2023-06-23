Columbus Crew vs Nashville SC Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th June 2023

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Columbus Crew lock horns with an impressive Nashville SC side in an important encounter at the Lower.com Field on Saturday.

Columbus Crew vs Nashville SC Preview

Nashville SC are currently in second place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been in exceptional form this season. The away side slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of CF Montreal last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Columbus Crew, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up so far this season. The Crew were held to a 1-1 draw by New York City FC in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Columbus Crew vs Nashville SC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nashville SC have a good record against Columbus Crew and have won two out of the five matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Columbus Crew's one victory.

Nashville SC have won their last two matches against Columbus Crew in the MLS and managed to win the previous game between the two teams in May this year by a 3-1 scoreline.

Columbus Crew have lost only one of their last 15 matches at home in the MLS since the start of last season and are one of only four teams with only one home defeat during this period.

Nashville SC were on a record unbeaten streak of 10 matches in the MLS before they suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of CF Montreal last week.

Columbus Crew vs Nashville SC Prediction

Nashville SC have been in impressive form this season and will be hurting from their defeat against CF Montreal this week. Hany Mukhtar has been sensational for his side this season and will look to add to his goal tally in this match.

Columbus Crew have shown flashes of their ability this season but will need to find some consistency in the coming weeks. Nashville SC are the better team at the moment and we expect them to win this game.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 1-2 Nashville SC

Columbus Crew vs Nashville SC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nashville SC

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Nashville SC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Hany Mukhtar to score - Yes

