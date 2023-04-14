Columbus Crew vs New England Revolution Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th April 2023

Columbus Crew host New England Revolution at Lower.com Field in MLS action on Saturday, looking to extend their winning run.

After winning just once in their opening four games, the Crew won their next three, including two absolute thumping wins over Atlanta United (6-1) and Real Salt Lake (4-0).

This hot run of form has propelled them up to third position in the Eastern Conference standings with 13 points in seven games.

New England, though, are still three points ahead of them and sit two positions above them in the table, having won five times from their opening seven league games so far.

The Revs are coming off the back of a 4-0 defeat of Montreal in their last game, courtesy of goals from Dylan Borrero, Carles Gil, Bobby Wood and Giacomo Vrioni.

Columbus Crew vs New England Revolution Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 67 previous clashes between the sides, and the spoils are equally shared with 24 wins for each team.

The last four encounters between Columbus and New England have ended in draws.

New England have scored in just one of their last three visits to Columbus (2-2 draw in July 2021).

Columbus are the most prolific side in the MLS right now with 17 goals, while New England are the third, having struck 12 times.

New England's Carles Gil has scored in their last two league games.

Columbus have scored at least twice in their last three MLS games (6 vs Atlanta, 4 vs Real Salt Lake and 2 vs D.C United).

Having won their last three games, Columbus could make it four in a row for the first time since November 2021-February 2022, stretching across two seasons. However, the last time they won four consecutive games in a single season was in July-August 2020.

New England have scored a goal in their last four league games.

Columbus Crew vs New England Revolution Prediction

This is a clash between two high-scoring teams who have enjoyed a prolific spell in front of the net so far this season. With this in mind, we expect plenty of goal-mouth action, with sparks set to fly at both ends.

A high-scoring draw seems likely.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 2-2 New England Revolution

Columbus Crew vs New England Revolution Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

