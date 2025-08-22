  • home icon
  • Football
  • MLS 2023-24
  Columbus Crew vs New England Revolution Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd August 2025

Columbus Crew vs New England Revolution Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd August 2025

By Aditya Hosangadi
Modified Aug 22, 2025 17:52 GMT
New England Revolution take on Columbus Crew this weekend

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Columbus Crew lock horns with New England Revolution in an important clash at the Lower.com Field on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Columbus Crew vs New England Revolution Preview

New England Revolution are currently in 11th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Los Angeles FC last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Columbus Crew, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate over the past year. The Crew played out a 1-1 draw against Toronto FC in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Trending

Columbus Crew vs New England Revolution Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • Columbus Crew have a good historical record against New England Revolution and have won 28 out of the 72 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to New England Revolution's 24 victories.
  • Columbus Crew are unbeaten in their last three matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming on penalties at the hands of Toluca in the Leagues Cup last month.
  • Columbus Crew have kept only one clean sheet in their last eight matches in all competitions, with their only such result during this period coming in a 1-0 victory against Leon in the Leagues Cup this month.
  • New England Revolution have won only one of their last 11 matches in all competitions, with their only victory during this period coming by a 2-0 margin against DC United last week.
Columbus Crew vs New England Revolution Prediction

Columbus Crew have a good squad at their disposal but have blown hot and cold so far this season. The Crew can pack a punch on their day and have a point to prove going into this game.

New England Revolution have struggled over the past year and have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture. Columbus Crew are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 3-1 New England Revolution

Columbus Crew vs New England Revolution Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Columbus Crew to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Columbus Crew to score first - Yes

Aditya Hosangadi

Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.

Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.

The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.

Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football.

