Columbus Crew vs New England Revolution Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd August 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Columbus Crew lock horns with New England Revolution in an important clash at the Lower.com Field on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Columbus Crew vs New England Revolution Preview

New England Revolution are currently in 11th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Los Angeles FC last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Columbus Crew, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate over the past year. The Crew played out a 1-1 draw against Toronto FC in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Columbus Crew vs New England Revolution Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Columbus Crew have a good historical record against New England Revolution and have won 28 out of the 72 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to New England Revolution's 24 victories.

Columbus Crew are unbeaten in their last three matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming on penalties at the hands of Toluca in the Leagues Cup last month.

Columbus Crew have kept only one clean sheet in their last eight matches in all competitions, with their only such result during this period coming in a 1-0 victory against Leon in the Leagues Cup this month.

New England Revolution have won only one of their last 11 matches in all competitions, with their only victory during this period coming by a 2-0 margin against DC United last week.

Columbus Crew vs New England Revolution Prediction

Columbus Crew have a good squad at their disposal but have blown hot and cold so far this season. The Crew can pack a punch on their day and have a point to prove going into this game.

New England Revolution have struggled over the past year and have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture. Columbus Crew are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 3-1 New England Revolution

Columbus Crew vs New England Revolution Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Columbus Crew to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Columbus Crew to score first - Yes

