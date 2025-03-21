Columbus Crew vs New York City FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd March 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this week as Columbus Crew take on New York City FC in an important encounter at the Lower.com Field on Saturday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Ad

Columbus Crew vs New York City FC Preview

Columbus Crew are currently in third place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Crew played out a 1-1 draw against San Diego FC in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

New York City FC, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The away side edged New England Revolution to a narrow 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Ad

Trending

Columbus Crew vs New York City FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Columbus Crew have a good recent record against New York City FC and have won 11 out of the last 26 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to New York City FC's eight victories.

Columbus Crew have lost only one of their 14 matches at home against New York City FC in all competitions, with their only such defeat during this period coming in the regular season of MLS in 2017.

Columbus Crew have started an MLS campaign with an unbeaten run of four matches on the trot for the fifth time in the last eight years.

New York City FC have won their last two matches in MLS, with both these victories coming at home.

Ad

Columbus Crew vs New York City FC Prediction

Columbus Crew can be lethal on their day and have made an impressive start to their season yet again in 2025. The Crew have an impressive squad at their disposal and will look to make the most of their excellent form.

New York City FC have been plagued by inconsistency this season and have a point to prove going into this game. Columbus Crew are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Ad

Prediction: Columbus Crew 2-1 New York City FC

Columbus Crew vs New York City FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Columbus Crew to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: New York City FC to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback