Columbus Crew vs New York City FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th July 2023

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as New York City FC lock horns with Columbus Crew in an important encounter at the Lower.com Field on Saturday.

Columbus Crew vs New York City FC Preview

New York City FC are currently in 11th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Charlotte FC last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Columbus Crew, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Crew were held to a 2-2 draw by Inter Miami in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Columbus Crew vs New York City FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Columbus Crew have a slight edge over New York City FC and have won nine out of the 22 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to New York City FC's eight victories.

New York City FC have lost six of their last seven matches away from home against Columbus Crew in the MLS, with their only such victory during this period coming in 2017.

Columbus Crew and New York City FC are unbeaten in their last seven matches in the MLS - the joint-highest such streak in the competition at the moment.

Columbus Crew star Lucas Zelarayan has scored six goals in his six games against New York City FC in the MLS - he has a better record only against DC United in the competition.

Columbus Crew vs New York City FC Prediction

Columbus Crew find themselves in a purple patch at the moment and will need to make the most of their excellent form. Lucas Zelarayan has tormented New York City FC in the past and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.

New York City FC have shown marked improvement since the start of the season and will also look to stamp their authority this weekend. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 2-2 New York City FC

Columbus Crew vs New York City FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: New York City FC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lucas Zelarayan to score - Yes

