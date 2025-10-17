Columbus Crew vs New York Red Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th October 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as New York Red Bulls lock horns with Columbus Crew in an important encounter at the Lower.com Field on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
Columbus Crew vs New York Red Bulls Preview
Columbus Crew are currently in ninth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Crew were held to a 1-1 draw by Orlando City in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.
New York Red Bulls, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best over the past year. The Red Bulls slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat against FC Cincinnati last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.
Columbus Crew vs New York Red Bulls Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Columbus Crew have a slight edge over New York Red Bulls and have won 29 out of the 72 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to New York Red Bulls' 28 victories.
- Columbus Crew are winless in their last four matches in all competitions, with their previous victory coming by a narrow 5-4 victory against Atlanta United last month.
- New York Red Bulls have won only one of their last six matches in all competitions, with their only victory during this period coming by a 2-0 margin against CF Montreal in an MLS encounter last month.
- New York Red Bulls are unbeaten in their last three matches against Columbus Crew in all competitions.
Columbus Crew vs New York Red Bulls Prediction
Columbus Crew have a strong squad at their disposal and have a point to prove going into this game. The Crew are yet to hit their stride in MLS this season and will need to be at their best in this fixture.
New York Red Bulls have struggled to make an impact over the past year and cannot afford to put a foot wrong on Saturday. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.
Prediction: Columbus Crew 2-2 New York Red Bulls
Columbus Crew vs New York Red Bulls Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: New York Red Bulls to score first - Yes