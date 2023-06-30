Columbus Crew vs New York Red Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st July 2023

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as New York Red Bulls lock horns with Columbus Crew in an intriguing encounter at the Lower.com Field on Saturday.

Columbus Crew vs New York Red Bulls Preview

Columbus Crew are currently in fifth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The home side eased past Nashville SC by a 2-0 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

New York Red Bulls, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Red Bulls eased past Atlanta United by a 4-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Columbus Crew vs New York Red Bulls Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New York Red Bulls have a slight edge over Columbus Crew and have won 27 out of the 66 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Columbus Crew's 26 victories.

New York Red Bulls secured a narrow 2-1 victory in the reverse fixture between the two teams in March this year and have secured consecutive victories against Columbus Crew on only one occasion over the past decade.

Columbus Crew won their previous game by a 2-0 margin against Nashville SC and have now won each of their last four matches at home in the MLS.

New York Red Bulls defeated Atlanta United by a 4-0 margin last week and have now scored six goals in their last two matches in the MLS - as many goals as they had managed in the 10 league games preceding this run.

Columbus Crew vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

New York Red Bulls have managed to turn their campaign around over the past month but will need to build on their resurgence in the coming weeks. The Red Bulls have a good squad at their disposal and cannot afford to slip up in this fixture.

Columbus Crew can pack a punch on their day but will need to be wary of a formidable opponent in this fixture. The Crew are a force to be reckoned with at home and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 2-1 New York Red Bulls

Columbus Crew vs New York Red Bulls Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Columbus Crew

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Columbus Crew to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Tom Barlow to score - Yes

