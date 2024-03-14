Columbus Crew vs New York Red Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16th 2024

Columbus Crew will welcome New York Red Bulls to Lower.com Field for an MLS Eastern Conference League clash on Saturday.

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw at home to Houston Dynamo in the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup round-of-16 tie in midweek. Goals in either half from Cucho Hernandez and Griffin Dorsey saw the Crew advance with a 2-1 aggregate win following their 1-0 away win in the first leg.

The Black and Gold will turn their focus to their domestic pursuits, where their last game came in a 2-1 home win against Chicago Fire.

New York Red Bulls, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-1 victory over FC Dallas at home. Emil Forsberg and Lewis Morgan scored in either half for the hosts while Jesus Ferreira halved the deficit in the 59th minute.

The win saw Sandro Schwarz's side climb to third spot in the Eastern Conference table on seven points, level on points with fourth-placed Columbus Crew.

Columbus Crew vs New York Red Bulls Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 90th meeting between the two sides. Columbus Crew have 40 wins to their name, New York Red Bulls were victorious on 36 occasions while 13 games ended in a draw.

Their most recent meeting came in July 2023 when Columbus Crew claimed a 2-1 home win.

The last six head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends, with five games in this run producing over 2.5 goals.

Four of Columbus Crews' five competitive games this season have produced less than three goals.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have been level at halftime.

Columbus Crew vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

Columbus Crew are defending MLS champions, having claimed a 2-1 win over Los Angeles FC in the playoff final last season. They have made a five-game unbeaten start to the current campaign and are through to the quarterfinal of the CONCACAF Champions Cup where they are scheduled to face Tigres.

New York Red Bulls started off their campaign with a goalless draw but rebounded with two successive wins.

Games between these two sides tend to witness many goals and we are backing Columbus Crew to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 3-1 New York Red Bulls

Columbus Crew vs New York Red Bulls Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Columbus Crew to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half