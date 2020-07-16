Columbus Crew vs New York Red Bulls prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Columbus Crew are set to face New York Red Bulls in their next MLS fixture tomorrow at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.
The Crew thrashed Cincinnati in their last league fixture, beating them 4-0. Two goals from Gyasi Zardes and a goal each from Lucas Zelarayan and Youness Mokhtar sealed the deal for Caleb Porter's men.
New York Red Bulls also emerged victorious in their last league game. They beat Atlanta United 1-0, with Florian Valot scoring the sole goal of the game.
Both Columbus Crew and New York Red Bulls have three points and occupy first and second place in Group E.
Columbus Crew vs New York Red Bulls Head-to-Head
In 40 head-to-head fixtures between the two clubs, the record is fairly even. The Crew have won 15 games, lost 16 and drawn nine.
In the most recent fixture between the two sides, New York Red Bulls lost 2-3. Two goals from Pedro Santos and a goal from Luis Argudo made sure Columbus Crew won the pulsating encounter. For New York, Brian White and Daniel Royer scored the consolation goals.
Columbus Crew form guide in the MLS: W-D-W
New York Red Bulls form guide in the MLS: W-D-W
Columbus Crew vs New York Red Bulls Team News
For Columbus Crew, centre-back Vito Wormgoor looks set to miss the rest of the season. Pedro Santos, Fanendo Adi and Milton Valenzuela are all doubts, having missed the game against Cincinnati.
Injured: Vito Wormgoor
Doubtful: Pedro Santos, Fanendo Adi, Milton Valenzuela
Suspended: None
New York Red Bulls manager Chris Armas looks set to have a full squad at his disposal, with no known injuries or niggles.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Columbus Crew vs New York Red Bulls Predicted XI
Columbus Crew Predicted XI (4-3-3): Eloy Room, Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah, Aboubacar Keita, Luis Diaz, Darlington Nagbe, Artur, Lucas Zelarayan, Hector Jimenez, Gyasi Zardes, Youness Mokhtar
New York Red Bulls Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Jensen, Kyle Duncan, Aaron Long, Amro Tarek, Jason Pendant, Sean Davis, Cristian Casseres, Tom Barlow, Florian Valot, Daniel Royer, Alejandro Gamarra
Columbus Crew vs New York Red Bulls Prediction
Both teams come into the game in good form. For the Crew, much will be expected from striker Gyasi Zardes, who has scored three goals in three games this season. The United States of America international will have to produce the goods if Caleb Porter's men want the win.
New York Red Bulls on the other hand, will depend on the likes of Alejandro Gamarra, the left-midfielder and right-back Kyle Duncan. The two have produced some good performances, and will be expected to do so again.
Prediction: Columbus Crew 2-1 New York Red Bulls
Also Read: La Liga 2019/20: Top 10 players this season according to ratings