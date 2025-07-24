Columbus Crew vs Orlando City Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th July 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another round of matches this week as Columbus Crew lock horns with Orlando City in an important encounter at the Lower.com Field on Friday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Ad

Columbus Crew vs Orlando City Preview

Orlando City are currently in sixth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been inconsistent over the past year. The away side edged New England Revolution to a narrow 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Columbus Crew, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The Crew edged DC United to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Ad

Trending

Columbus Crew vs Orlando City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Orlando City have a slight edge over Columbus Crew and have won 11 out of the last 25 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Columbus Crew's 10 victories.

Columbus Crew won both their matches against Orlando City in MLS last season and scored a total of six goals in these matches.

Columbus Crew have won each of their last three matches at home in the regular season of MLS.

Columbus Crew are unbeaten in their last seven matches at home in the regular season of MLS.

Orlando City are winless in their last four matches in all competitions.

The last three matches between Columbus Crew and Orlando City have resulted in an unbeaten run for Columbus Crew.

Columbus Crew have failed to find the back of the net in three of their last 12 home games in MLS.

Ad

Columbus Crew vs Orlando City Prediction

Columbus Crew have been in impressive form so far this season and will be intent on making the most of their impressive run. The Crew have an impeccable home record and will look to be at their best this week.

Orlando City can pack a punch on their day but are in the midst of a slump at the moment. Columbus Crew are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Ad

Prediction: Columbus Crew 3-1 Orlando City

Columbus Crew vs Orlando City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Columbus Crew to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Columbus Crew to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More