Columbus Crew vs Orlando City Prediction and Betting Tips | May 13, 2023

Columbus Crew and Orlando City are back in action in the MLS when they lock horns at the Lower.com Field on Saturday (May 13). The visitors, who suffered a fourth-round exit from the US Open Cup last time out, will look to put that result behind them and return to winning ways.

Columbus turned in a performance of the highest quality, as they thrashed Loudoun United FC on Wednesday to reach the US Open Cup last 16. Wilfried Nancy’s side now turn their attention to the MLS, where they're on a three-game winless run, picking up just one point from nine.

With 14 points from ten games, Columbus are sixth in the Eastern Conference, level on 14 points with Orlando. Meanwhile, Orlando were dumped out of the US Open Cup last time out, as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Charlotte FC at the Bank of America Stadium.

The Lions have now lost three of their last four games across competitions, with a 2-0 home win over LA Galaxy on April 30 being the exception. Orlando now travel to Lower.com, where they have won just two of their last seven, losing four since April 2015.

Columbus Crew vs Orlando City Head-to-Head and Betting Tips

Orlando hold a slight upper hand in the fixture, claiming nine wins from the last 18 meetings.

Columbus have picked up three fewer wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared thrice.

Orlando have won seven of their last eight games against the Crew, with a 3-2 loss in October 2021 being the exception.

Nancy’s men are unbeaten in all but one of their last 12 home games across competitions, claiming seven wins and four draws since August.

Columbus Crew vs Orlando City Prediction

Orlando head into the weekend looking to restore some pride following their shock cup exit. However, Colombia are tough to crack at home, where they are unbeaten in 11 of their last 12 games and should pick up from where they dropped off in midweek.

Prediction: Columbus 2-1 Orlando

Columbus Crew vs Orlando City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Columbus

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in four of their last five meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in four of the last five clashes between the two teams.)

