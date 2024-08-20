Columbus Crew vs Philadelphia Union Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st August 2024

The Leagues Cup is back in action with another set of semifinal fixtures this week as Philadelphia Union take on an impressive Columbus Crew side in an important clash at the Lower.com Field on Wednesday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Columbus Crew vs Philadelphia Union Preview

Philadelphia Union are currently in 10th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been fairly inconsistent over the past year. The Union defeated Mazatlan on penalties in the Leagues Cup in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

Columbus Crew, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table and have been in impressive form in recent months. The home side defeated New York City FC on penalties last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Columbus Crew vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Columbus Crew have a good recent record against Philadelphia Union and have won 15 out of the last 34 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Philadelphia Union's 13 victories.

Columbus Crew are unbeaten in their last four matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming by a 2-1 scoreline against Atlanta United in an MLS fixture last month.

Philadelphia Union are unbeaten in their last seven matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming by a 2-1 scoreline against Toronto FC in an MLS game last month.

Philadelphia Union are unbeaten in their last seven matches against Columbus Crew in all competitions, with their previous such defeat coming by a 2-1 result in November 2020.

Two of the last three matches played between Columbus Crew and Philadelphia Union have ended in draws.

Columbus Crew vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

Philadelphia Union have shown marked improvement in recent weeks and are currently in the midst of a purple patch. Tai Baribo and Mikael Uhre have come into their own this season and will look to make their mark this week.

Columbus Crew can pack a punch on their day and have been one of the competition's better teams this season. Philadelphia Union are in better form, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 1-2 Philadelphia Union

Columbus Crew vs Philadelphia Union Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia Union to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Philadelphia Union to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Tai Baribo to score - Yes

