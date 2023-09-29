Columbus Crew vs Philadelphia Union Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th September 2023

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Columbus Crew lock horns with an impressive Philadelphia Union side in an important clash at the Lower.com Field on Saturday.

Columbus Crew vs Philadelphia Union Preview

Philadelphia Union are currently in third place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Union were held to a 1-1 draw by FC Dallas in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Columbus Crew, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The home side also played out a 1-1 draw against FC Dallas last week and has a point to prove in this match.

Columbus Crew vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Columbus Crew have a slight edge over Philadelphia Union and have won 15 out of the 33 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Philadelphia Union's 13 victories.

Philadelphia Union are unbeaten in their last six matches against Columbus Crew in the MLS but have won only two of their 17 away games against the side.

Columbus Crew are unbeaten in their last 13 matches at home in the MLS and have won each of their last three such games by keeping clean sheets in each of these matches.

Philadelphia Union have lost only one of their last nine matches in the MLS but have played out draws in each of their last four games in the competition.

Kai Wagner has picked up 38 assists in the MLS - 11 more than any other defender has bagged since he joined the competition in 2019.

Columbus Crew vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

Philadelphia Union can pack a punch on their day but have been wasteful in the final third over the past month. Mikael Uhre and Daniel Gazdag can be clinical on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Columbus Crew have stepped up to the plate this season and will be intent on putting their best foot forward in this game. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw on Saturday.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 2-2 Philadelphia Union

Columbus Crew vs Philadelphia Union Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Columbus Crew to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Daniel Gazdag to score - Yes