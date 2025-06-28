Columbus Crew vs Philadelphia Union Prediction and Betting Tips | June 29th 2025

Columbus Crew will invite the Philadelphia Union to Lower.com Field in MLS on Sunday. The Crew have won nine of their 19 league games and are fourth in the Western Conference standings. The Union are at the top of the standings with 40 points.

The hosts made it two wins in a row earlier this week, recording a 3-1 home triumph over Atlanta United. Andrés Herrera broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute and Jacen Russell-Rowe bagged a first-half brace.

The visitors are unbeaten in all competitions since April. They also extended their winning streak to two games earlier this week with a 1-0 away triumph over Chicago Fire. Bruno Damiani scored the only goal of the match from the penalty spot in the 10th minute.

Columbus Crew vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 38 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 18 wins. The Union have 13 wins and seven games have ended in draws.

They last met in the reverse fixture in May and played out a 2-2 draw.

Both teams have lost three of their 19 league games this season. The visitors have 12 wins, three more than the Crew.

Columbus Crew are unbeaten in their last six home games, recording four wins. Notably, they have scored at least two goals in five games in that period.

Philadelphia Union have won four of their last five away games, keeping three clean sheets.

The Crew are unbeaten in their last five games in this fixture, recording three wins.

The visitors have the second-best defensive record in the MLS this season, conceding 19 goals.

Columbus Crew vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

The Black and Gold went winless in their last six games in May but have won their two games this month. They have suffered just one loss at home across all competitions this season. They are unbeaten at home in this fixture since 2016.

The Union are on a 13-game unbeaten streak in all competitions. Two of their three losses in the MLS this season have been registered away from home.

While the visitors head into the match in great form, considering their recent record against the Crew, a draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 1-1 Philadelphia Union

Columbus Crew vs Philadelphia Union Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

