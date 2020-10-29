Columbus Crew vs Philadelphia Union prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

The Eastern Conference of the MLS returns to the fold this weekend as Columbus Crew take on Philadelphia Union at the Columbus Crew Stadium. Both teams have enjoyed excellent seasons so far and will want to win this game.

Philadelphia Union are currently at the top of the MLS Eastern Conference standings and are unbeaten in their last six games. The Union edged Chicago to a 2-1 victoryealrie week and have an excellent opportunity to solidify their position at the top this weekend.

Columbus Crew are currently in third place in the MLS table and have plenty of work to do to remain in the top four in the coming weeks. The home side suffered a 1-0 defeat against DC United in their previous game and will want to bounce back in this game.

65' | SCOOOOORY BURKE DO DO DO DO DO DO SCORY BURKE DO DO DO DO DO DO SCORY BURKE DO DO DO DO DO DO SCORY BURKE#DOOP | #PHIvCHI 2 - 1

Columbus Crew vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head

Columbus Crew have an advantage over Philadelphia Union as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won 14 games out of a total of 26 matches played between the two sides. The Union have managed nine victories and will want to cut the deficit in this game.

Columbus Crew managed a hard-fought 1-0 victory in the previous game played between these two teams. Argentine star Lucas Zelarayan was on the scoresheet on the day and will want to replicate his heroics this weekend.

Columbus Crew form guide in the MLS: L-D-W-L-L

Philadelphia Union form guide in the MLS: W-W-W-D-W

Columbus Crew vs Philadelphia Union Team News

Columbus Crew have enjoyed a good season

Columbus Crew

Columbus Crew defender Vito Wormgoor is currently recuperating from ankle surgery and will not be available for this fixture. The home side has a strong squad and will have to work hard to win this game.

Injured: Vito Wormgoor

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

The Philadelphia Union can solidify their standing in the MLS table

Philadelphia Union

The Philadelphia Union have one of the strongest squads in the MLS and will have to use their best players against the New York Red Bulls this weekend. The Union is likely to field the same lineup that defeated Chicago by a 2-1 margin last week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Columbus Crew vs Philadelphia Union Predicted XI

Columbus Crew SC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andrew Tarbell; Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah, Aboubacar Keita, Milton Valenzuela; Derrick Etienne, Aidan Morris, Artur, Emmanuel Boateng; Youness Mokhtar; Gyasi Zardes

Chris Cadden and the @ColumbusCrewSC are ready to push on.#Crew96 pic.twitter.com/Ael9bdJjHr — FOX Sports Columbus (@FOXSportsCbus) October 29, 2020

Philadelphia Union Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Robert Beric; Kai Wagner, Mark McKenzie, Jakob Glesnes, Ray Gaddis; Jack Elliott, Brenden Aaronson, Alejandro Bedoya; Anthony Fontana; Kacper Przybylko, Sergio Santos

Columbus Crew vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

Philadelphia Union have one of the most lethal forward lines in the MLS and the likes of Sergio Santos and Kacper Przybylko will want to make an impact in this game. The two strikers have been excellent this season and will give their side a slight upper hand going into this fixture.

Columbus Crew have a robust defence but have won only one of their last five games. The Union have scored an astonishing 41 goals this season and should be able to win this fixture.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 1-2 Philadelphia Union

