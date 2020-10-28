Portland Timbers vs Los Angeles Galaxy prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

The MLS returns to the fold this week as the Portland Timbers take on a struggling Los Angeles Galaxy outfit in a Western Conference fixture at the Providence Park. The Timbers have enjoyed an excellent season and are the favourites to win this game.

Los Angeles Galaxy have endured a miserable season so far and are currently in 12th place in the MLS Western Conference standings. The Galaxy suffered a crushing 2-0 defeat against arch-rivals Los Angeles FC last week and will need to step up to the plate this week.

The Portland Timbers, on the other hand, have been one of the best sides in the MLS this season and are only one point off the top of the table. The Timbers have an excellent squad and hold the upper hand going into this fixture.

Portland Timbers vs Los Angeles Galaxy Head-to-Head

Los Angeles Galaxy have a slight edge over the Portland Timbers as far as the head-to-head record between the two sides is concerned and have won 11 games out of a total of 27 matches played between the two sides. The Timbers have won 10 matches and will want to even the playing field this week.

The previous meeting between these two sides resulted in an incredible 6-3 victory for the Portland Timbers. Los Angeles Galaxy put in a shambolic defensive performance on the day and will need to be better this week.

Portland Timbers form guide in the MLS: D-D-L-W-W

Los Angeles Galaxy form guide in the MLS: L-W-L-L-L

Advertisement

Also Read: Top 10 attacking trios in football history

Portland Timbers vs Los Angeles Galaxy Team News

The Timbers have a few key injuries. Image Credits: Brad Self

Portland Timbers

The Portland Timbers will be unable to field Dairon Asprilla and Sebastian Blanco against Los Angeles Galaxy. The home side has not been at its best this month and will want to bounce back in this game.

Injured: Dairon Asprilla, Sebastian Blanco

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Not Available: None

Danilo Acosta is currently injured. Image Source: LA Galaxy

Los Angeles Galaxy

Los Angeles Galaxy will have to do without left-back Danilo Acosta in this game. Jonathan dos Santos and Rolf Feltscher are currently in quarantine and will not play a part against the Portland Timbers. Giancarlo Gonzalez was sent off against Los Angeles FC and is suspended for this game.

Advertisement

Injured: Danilo Acosta

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Giancarlo Gonzalez

Not Available: Jonathan dos Santos, Rolf Feltscher

Portland Timbers vs Los Angeles Galaxy Predicted XI

Portland Timbers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Steve Clark; Jorge Villafana, Dario Zuparic, Larrys Mubiala, Chris Duvall; Erik Williamson, Diego Chara; Yimmi Chara, Diego Valeri, Jeremy Ebobisse; Felipe Mora

Los Angeles Galaxy Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Bingham; Julian Araujo, Daniel Steres, Nick DePuy, Emiliano Insua; Perry Kitchen, Joe Corona; Efrain Alvarez, Sebastian Lletget, Cristian Pavon; Javier Hernandez

Portland Timbers vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction

Los Angeles Galaxy have improved over the last few weeks but will need to pull a rabbit out of the hat in this game. The likes of Javier Hernandez and Cristian Pavon are yet to meet expectations at the club and will have to take it up a notch on Wednesday.

The Portland Timbers have managed only two points in their last three games and will have the perfect opportunity to return to winning ways against one of their most suspect defensive units in the Western Conference. The Timbers have a formidable squad and should be able to win this game.

Advertisement

Prediction: Portland Timbers 4-1 Los Angeles Galaxy

Also Read: FC Dallas vs Inter Miami prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020