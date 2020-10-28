FC Dallas vs Inter Miami prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

The MLS is back in action this week with an interesting fixture as David Beckham's Inter Miami outfit take on FC Dallas at the Toyota Stadium. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and have a point to prove on Wednesday.

Inter Miami are currently in 10th place in the Eastern Conference standings and have been galvanised by the acquisitions of Blaise Matuidi and Gonzalo Higuain. The Florida-based outfit still has plenty of work to do as far as its squad is concerned and will look to pick up a victory in this game.

FC Dallas have enjoyed a fairly positive season and are currently in sixth place in the MLS Western Conference table. The Texas side was held to a 0-0 stalemate by Real Salt Lake in its previous game and will want to bounce back in this fixture.

FC Dallas vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head

FC Dallas have never played against Inter Miami and will want to make a positive start to their head-to-head record against David Beckham's side. Inter Miami have not enjoyed the best of debut seasons and need to pull their socks up in this game.

The two sides have had their moments this season and cannot afford to slip up in what is set to be an important fixture on Thursday. Inter Miami have plenty of squad depth and will need to bring their talent to the fore in this game.

FC Dallas form guide in the MLS: D-L-W-L-D

Inter Miami form guide in the MLS: W-L-D-W-W

FC Dallas vs Inter Miami Team News

FC Dallas will need to be at their best. Image Source: FC Dallas

FC Dallas

FC Dallas have a strong squad and are likely to field their best line-up going into this game. The home side will have to do without the services of Paxton Pomykal, Santiago Mosquera, and Bryan Acosta against Inter Miami.

Injured: Paxton Pomykal, Santiago Mosquera, Bryan Acosta

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Gonzalo Higuain is unavailable for this game

Inter Miami

Inter Miami's talismanic Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuain has served his suspension and will return to face FC Dallas. George Acosta, David Norman Junior, Luis Robles, and Denso Ulysse are currently injured for Inter Miami and will not be a part of this game.

Injured: George Acosta, Denso Ulysse, David Norman Junior, Luis Robles

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

FC Dallas vs Inter Miami Predicted XI

FC Dallas Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jimmy Maurer; Ryan Hollingshead, Reto Ziegler, Bressan, Bryan Reynolds; Thiago Santos, Tanner Tessmann; Fafa Picault, Andres Ricaurte, Michael Barrios; Franco Jara

Inter Miami Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): John McCarthy; Ben Sweat, Andres Reyes, Leandro Pirez, Nicolas Figal; Victor Ulloa, Blaise Matuidi; Lewis Morgan, Rodolfo Pizarro, Juan Agudelo; Gonzalo Higuain

FC Dallas vs Inter Miami Prediction

Inter Miami will be boosted by the return of Gonzalo Higuain and need to prove a point in this game. The Argentine striker has not been at his best in recent weeks and will need to come good for his MLS side this week.

FC Dallas have excellent attacking options of their own and will look to take an early lead in this game. Both sides have their fair share of defensive issues to resolve and are likely to share the spoils in this game.

Prediction: FC Dallas 1-1 Inter Miami

