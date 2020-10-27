AC Milan vs Sparta Prague prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

The UEFA Europa League is back in action this week as AC Milan take on Sparta Prague in an important Group H fixture at the San Siro on Thursday. The Rossoneri are in excellent form at the moment and are the favourites to win this game.

Sparta Prague were thrashed by Lille in their previous Europa League encounter and will need to make amends in this game. The Czech outfit will need to up its game against AC Milan and will have to pull a rabbit out of the hat to stand a chance in this game.

The Rossoneri dropped points for the first time this season against AS Roma over the weekend and will look to come back strongly in their own backyard against Sparta Prague. Stefano Pioli has done an excellent job at AC Milan and will look to make full use of his squad depth in this game.

AC Milan vs Sparta Prague Head-to-Head

AC Milan have faced Sparta Prague only on two occasions in the past. The two European sides encountered each other in the UEFA Champions League in 2004, with AC Milan securing a goalless draw in one game and picking up an emphatic victory in the other.

The Rossoneri have endured a steep decline over the years but now seem to be one of the most resurgent forces in Italy. Sparta Prague have enjoyed an excellent domestic season but cannot afford to make a single mistake on Thursday.

AC Milan form guide: D-W-W-W-W

Sparta Prague form guide: L-W-W-W-W

AC Milan vs Sparta Prague Team News

Ante Rebic is not available for this game

AC Milan

AC Milan have a considerably long list of injuries to contend with and will have to do without Ante Rebic, Mateo Musacchio, and Matteo Gabbia in this game. Gianluigi Donnarumma and Jens Petter Hauge have tested positive for the coronavirus and will not play a part against Sparta Prague.

Injured: Ante Rebic, Mateo Musacchio, Matteo Gabbia, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Jens Petter Hauge

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ladislav Krejci is suspended for this game. Image Source: gol.cz

Sparta Prague

Ladislav Krejci II was sent off against Lille last week and is suspended against AC Milan. Lucas Stetina, David Hancko, Dominik Plechaty, and Ondrej Celustka are currently injured and will be sidelined in this encounter.

Injured: Lucas Stetina, David Hancko, Dominik Plechaty, Ondrej Celustka

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Ladislav Krejci II

AC Milan vs Sparta Prague Predicted XI

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ciprian Tatarusanu; Theo Hernandez, Alessio Romagnoli, Simon Kjaer, Diogo Dalot; Sandro Tonali, Franck Kessie; Rade Krunic, Brahim Diaz, Samu Castillejo; Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Sparta Prague Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Milan Heca; Matej Hanousek, David Lischka, Martin Vitik, Michal Sacek; Michal Travnik, David Pavelka; David Karlsson, Borek Dockal, Andreas Vindheim; Lukas Julis

AC Milan vs Sparta Prague Prediction

AC Milan were exhausted after their exhilarating encounter against AS Roma over the weekend and manager Stefano Pioli is likely to name a second-string side this Thursday to allow his key midfielders some much-needed rest. Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been exceptional for the Rossoneri this season and is likely to feature in this game.

Sparta Prague were disappointing against Lille last week and will have to show tremendous improvement in this game. AC Milan are one of the most fluent attacking sides in Italy at the moment and hold a distinct upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: AC Milan 3-1 Sparta Prague

