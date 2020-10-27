AC Milan 3-3 AS Roma: Player Ratings as Rossoneri drop points in controversial thriller | Serie A 2020-21

AC Milan were held to a 3-3 draw by AS Roma earlier today in a Serie A match that was largely dominated by a series of controversial refereeing decisions in the second half. The Rossoneri took the lead on three occasions but were unable to keep a determined AS Roma side quiet at the San Siro.

AC Milan have dropped the first two points of their Serie A campaign but have managed to keep a hold of their unbeaten streak. Stefano Pioli has overseen a resurgence at the San Siro and will want the Rossoneri to bounce back with a victory next weekend.

AC Milan are still 22 straight unbeaten but perfect no longer 😳https://t.co/4PdS4DdBYV — International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) October 26, 2020

AC Milan started the game in the best possible as the talismanic Zlatan Ibrahimovic gave the Rossoneri the lead with a goal in the second minute. The home side dominated the early stages of the game before an error in judgement by AC Milan goalkeeper Tatarusanu allowed Edin Dzeko to score Roma's equaliser.

AS Roma grew into the game after the goal and took it up a notch as an intense midfield battle saw both sides lose possession on several occasions. AC Milan hit the post in the first half and were marginally the better side before the half-time whistle.

AC Milan conceded three goals today

The Rossoneri's start to the second half was a carbon copy of the first as Alexis Saelemaekers fired AC Milan into the lead yet again with an excellent goal. Roma clawed their way back into the game after a controversial decision saw Jordan Veretout score his side's second goal from the penalty spot.

The opposite end of the pitch saw chaos erupt yet again as the referee evened the playing field with yet another dubious penalty decision that gave Zlatan Ibrahimovic his second goal of the game. The Swedish striker went on to make an error in his own penalty area only minutes later to give AS Roma their third equaliser of the game.

The game saw a frantic end as AC Milan created two excellent chances to restore their lead. AS Roma held their nerve, however, and stole a point from their opposition at the San Siro.

AC Milan Player Ratings

AC Milan can take positives from this game

Ciprian Tatarusanu - 6/10

Ciprian Tatarusanu made his debut in AC Milan's goal today and was largely at fault for Edin Dzeko's goal in the first half. The shot-stopper did make amends with a few saves as the game progressed but will have to work much harder to force his way into Stefano Pioli's starting eleven.

Simon Kjaer - 6.5/10

Simon Kjaer made some vital interceptions in the first half against AS Roma and also directed his header on to the post at the opposite end of the pitch. The Danish centre-back marshalled the back-line well and had a positive outing.

Alessio Romagnoli - 6/10

Alessio Romagnoli could have done more to impede Edin Dzeko for AS Roma's first goal. The AC Milan captain had an excellent opportunity to score a late winner for his side but failed to direct his header into the back of the net.

Davide Calabria - 6.5/10

Davide Calabria had a deal with a few nervous moments on the left flank but was largely reliable for AC Milan. The Italian full-back made some crucial blocks in the second half and remains an important part of Pioli's set-up.

Theo Hernandez did not have a good game

Theo Hernandez - 5/10

Theo Hernandez was uncharacteristically quiet at the start of the game and his struggles worsened as the game progressed. The left-back gave the ball away on numerous occasions and will need to improve as AC Milan navigate a hectic schedule in the coming weeks.

Franck Kessie - 6/10

Franck Kessie was well below his best today and was unable to effectively orchestrate AC Milan's passing moves in the middle of the pitch. Kessie was uncomfortable against AS Roma's tenacious midfielders but improved towards the end of the game.

Ismael Bennacer - 6.5/10

Ismael Bennacer was one of the most comfortable players on the ball during the game and was unfortunate to give away a penalty in the second half. The talented youngster continues to grow at AC Milan and did have his moments against AS Roma today.

Hakan Calhanoglu - 6.5/10

Hakan Calhanoglu was guilty of a few misplaced passes in the first half but nearly made up for it with a free-kick that drew an excellent save from the AS Roma shot-stopper. The Turkish international's influence diminished in the second half as both sides lost control of their midfield.

ZLATAN SCORES IN THE SECOND MINUTE!



Great ball in from Leao over the top and Ibra nudges it past Mirante.



Ibrahimovic is on FIRE this season.



Milan 1-0 Roma — Matteo Bonetti (@BonettiESPN) October 26, 2020

Alexis Saelemaekers - 7/10

Alexis Saelemaekers had a difficult first half for AC Milan and was unable to unlock the Roman defence. The Belgian international made an instant impact in the second half and gave the Rossoneri the lead with a composed finish.

Rafael Leao - 8/10

Rafael Leao started the game with a moment of magic and played a wonderful ball to his strike partner for AC Milan's opening goal. The Portuguese winger also bagged an assist for the second goal and had an excellent outing.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 7/10

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored in the second minute of the game and bagged his third brace of the season with a near-flawless penalty. The veteran striker was partly at fault for AS Roma's third goal but did torment the away side's defence with his movement in the final third.

Substitutes

AC Milan have a strong squad

Samu Castillejo - 7/10

Samu Castillejo was a livewire on the right flank after his introduction in the second half and troubled AS Roma with his dribbling prowess. The Spaniard was accurate with his crosses and is likely to feature in the Rossoneri's midweek game

Rade Krunic - 6/10

Rade Krunic replaced Alexis Saelemaekers in the second half but did not have much of an impact as both sides drove into the final third in search of the winning goal.

