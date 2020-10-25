Lokomotiv Moscow vs Bayern Munich prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

The UEFA Champions League returns to the fold with another set of fixtures this week as reigning European champions Bayern Munich take on Russian outfit Lokomotiv Moscow at the Lokomotiv Stadium on Tuesday. The Bavarians have been in excellent form and are the favourites to win this game.

Lokomotiv Moscow have made a positive start to their season and are currently in fourth place in the Russian Premier League standings. The home side held Austrian side RB Salzburg to a 2-2 draw last week and will hope to take something away from this game.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, have scored nine goals in their last two games and are back at their best after a few early-season struggles. The German champions have an exceptional array of attacking talent and hold a distinct upper hand going into this fixture.

Lokomotiv Moscow vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head

Lokomotiv Moscow and Bayern Munich have faced each other on two occasions in the history of the UEFA Champions League. The two sides have managed one victory apiece and will want to edge ahead in this game.

Bayern Munich have scored five goals in two games against Lokomotiv Moscow and should be able to add to their tally this week. The Russian side has its fair share of defensive issues and will have to be wary of the Bavarian attack.

Lokomotiv Moscow form guide: L-D-W-W-W

Bayern Munich form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Lokomotiv Moscow vs Bayern Munich Team News

Lokomotive Moscow have a strong squad

Lokomotiv Moscow

Lokomotiv Moscow have several injury concerns at the moment and will be unable to avail the services of Boris Rotenberg, Dmitri Barinov, Mikhail Lysov, and Vladislav Ignatjev in this game. The Russian side has to be at its best to stand a chance in this game.

Injured: Boris Rotenberg, Dmitri Barinov, Mikhail Lysov, Vladislav Ignatjev

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Serge Gnabry will not play a part in this game

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich will have to do without Alphonso Davies and Armindo Sieb against Lokomotiv Moscow this week. Serge Gnabry has tested positive for the coronavirus and is also unavailable for this game.

Injured: Alphonso Davies, Armindo Sieb, Serge Gnabry

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lokomotiv Moscow vs Bayern Munich Predicted XI

Lokomotiv Moscow Predicted XI (4-4-2): Guilherme Marinato; Maciej Rybus, Murilo Cerqueira, Vedran Corluka, Dmitri Zhivoglyadov; Aleksei Miranchuk, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Daniil Kulikov, Rifat Zhemaletdinov; Eder, Fyodor Smolov

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Lucas Hernandez, David Alaba, Niklas Sule, Benjamin Pavard; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Corentin Tolisso, Thomas Muller, Kingsley Coman; Robert Lewandowski

Lokomotiv Moscow vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Bayern Munich dismantled Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side last week and is well-placed to coast to a victory in this game. Robert Lewandowski was at his lethal best over the weekend and will want to open his goalscoring account in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Lokomotiv Moscow can be a difficult side to break down but the Bavarian outfit is stacked with proven goalscorers at the moment. Bayern Munich are one of the best teams in the world and hold the upper hand in this game.

Prediction: Lokomotiv Moscow 0-2 Bayern Munich

