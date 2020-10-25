Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Real Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

The fixtures are coming thick and fast in the UEFA Champions League as La Liga champions Real Madrid travel to Germany to take on Borussia Moenchengladbach at the Borussia-Park Stadium. Both sides have a point apiece in the Group B of the competition and will have the opportunity to push ahead in this game.

Borussia Moenchengladbach have done well in the Bundesliga so far and are currently in fifth place in the standings. The German outfit nearly shocked Inter Milan last week and can trouble Zinedine Zidane's resurgent outfit.

Real Madrid recovered from their stunning defeat against Shakhtar Donetsk with a coup of their own against arch-rivals Barcelona at the Camp Nou this weekend. Los Blancos have not been at their best over the past month, however, and will have to work hard to come away with all three points from this game.

Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head

Real Madrid and Borussia Moenchengladbach have faced each other only on two occasions in the past. Both fixtures took place in the 1975-76 season and Real Madrid clinched an aggregate 3-3 victory on away goals.

Real Madrid are not in the best form at the moment and will need to replicate their performance against Barcelona to win this game. Borussia Moenchengladbach are unbeaten in their last five games and will present a threat on Tuesday.

Borrusia Moenchengladbach form guide: W-D-D-W-D

Real Madrid form guide: W-L-L-W-W

Advertisement

Also Read: Top 10 attacking trios in football history

Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Real Madrid Team News

Borussia Moenchengladbach will have to be at their best

Borussia Moenchengladbach

Borussia Moenchengladbach have a considerably long list of injuries to contend with and will have to do without Andreas Poulsen, Valentino Lazaro, Laszlo Benes, and Denis Zakaria in this game. Jordan Beyer is currently recovering from the coronavirus and is also ruled out against Real Madrid.

Injured: Andreas Poulsen, Valentino Lazaro, Laszlo Benes, Jordan Beyer

Doubtful: Denis Zakaria

Suspended: None

Real Madrid were excellent against Barcelona

Real Madrid

Real Madrid have injury issues of their own with both Dani Carvajal and Alvaro Odriozola sidelined for this game. Ferland Mendy and Marcelo started in the full-back positions against Shakhtar Donetsk and are likely to keep their places in the starting eleven.

Advertisement

Injured: Eden Hazard, Martin Odegaard, Dani Carvajal, Alvaro Odriozola

Doubtful: Mariano Diaz

Suspended: None

Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Real Madrid Predicted XI

Borussia Monenchengladbach Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yann Sommer; Ramy Bensebaini, Nico Elvedi, Matthias Ginter, Stefan Lainer; Florian Neuhaus, Christoph Kramer; Marcus Thuram, Breel Embolo, Jonas Hofmann; Alassane Plea

Real Madrid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois; Marcelo, Sergio Ramos, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy; Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric; Rodrygo, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior

Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Real Madrid Prediction

Borussia Moenchengladbach have evolved as a unit over the past two years and are known to consistently punch above their weight. The German outfit will look to make the most of their home advantage this week and take something away from this game.

Real Madrid will take plenty of heart from their victory against Barcelona over the weekend and will name a strong side against the Germans. The Spanish giants might not be at their best at the moment but should be able to edge past Borussia Moenchengladbach on Tuesday.

Prediction: Borussia Moenchengladback 1-2 Real Madrid

Advertisement

Also Read: Barcelona 1-3 Real Madrid: Player Ratings as Zidane's men secure El Clasico victory to stun Catalans at Camp Nou | La Liga 2020-21