Columbus Crew vs Philadelphia Union prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Last season's MLS Cup winners Columbus Crew will kickstart their season against Eastern Conference stalwarts Philadelphia Union.

Columbus Crew completed a thumping 5-0 win on aggregate over Real Esteli in the Concacaf Champions League on Thursday. They will now kickstart their MLS campaign on Sunday against Philadelphia Union.

Columbus Crew won the playoffs last season to win the MLS Cup, but they will have their work cut out for them against Philadelphia Union, who finished at the top of the MLS Eastern Conference table last time around.

Philadelphia Union saw off Deportivo Saprissa by the same 5-0 margin over two legs to advance to the quarter-finals of the Concacaf Champions League. Both Columbus Crew and Philadelphia Union are top teams and are in good form as well and we expect nothing short of an absolute cracker when they meet on Sunday.

Columbus Crew vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head

Columbus Crew and Philadelphia Union have clashed 27 times till date. Columbus Crew have won 15 of their matches against the Union while the latter have won nine. Three matches have ended as draws.

The last time these two sides clashed Columbus Crew won the game 2-1. After the Crew took the lead through Jose Arter de Lima Junior in the 37th minute of the game, Jamiro Monteiro restored parity from the spot in the 57th minute. Krisztian Nemeth scored the winning goal for Columbus Crew in the 84th minute.

Philadelphia Union had 22 shots in the game while Columbus Crew had just seven. It was just one of those nights for the Union.

Columbus Crew form guide (including friendlies): L-L-L-W-W

Advertisement

Philadelphia Union form guide (including friendlies): L-L-W-W-W

Columbus Crew vs Philadelphia Union Team News

Columbus Crew

Columbus Crew signed Kevin Molino from Minnesota United during the season break but he is currently sidelined due to a hamstring injury.

Darlington Nagbe picked up a hamstring injury as well in the Concacaf Champions League and though coach Caleb Porter has said that's nothing serious, Sunday might come too early for him.

Injuries: Kevin Molino

Doubtful: Darlington Nagbe

Suspensions: None

Philadelphia Union

Cory Burke and Ilsinho are unavailable for Philadelphia Union. Other than that, Jim Curtin has no other injury or suspension concerns. They will need to cope with the absence of two of their star players, Brenden Aaronson and Mark McKenzie, who secured big money moves to Europe.

Injuries: Cory Burke, Ilsinho

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Columbus Crew vs Philadelphia Union Predicted Lineups

Columbus Crew Predicted XI (4-2-31): Eloy Room (GK); Milton Valenzuela. Josh Williams, Jonathan Mensah, Harrison Afful; Artur, Aidan Morris; Pedro Santos, Lucas Zelerayan, Diaz Espinoza; Gyazi Zardes

Philadelphia Union Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andre Blake (GK); Kai Wagner, Jack Elliot, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo; Jose Martinez, Leon Flach, Alejandro Bedoya; Jameiro Montero, Kacper Przybylkko, Anthony Fontana

Advertisement

Felt like it needed some beautiful music behind it because it's just that beautiful of a goal.



Nailed it. pic.twitter.com/RWGuyzI5sm — PhilaUnion🛡 (@PhilaUnion) April 15, 2021

Columbus Crew vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

Columbus Crew and Philadelphia Union are two of the strongest sides in the MLS. This should be a tightly contested affair between two well-matched sides but we are going to go with Philadelphia Union here.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 1-2 Philadelphia Union