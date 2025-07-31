Columbus Crew vs Puebla Prediction and Betting Tips | August 1st 2025

Columbus Crew will square off against Puebla at Lower.com Field in the group stage of the 2025 Leagues Cup on Friday. Crew have won one of their last four games in all competitions, while La Franja have seen conclusive results in their four games this month, recording two wins.

Ad

The defending champions met Toluca in their campaign opener earlier this week, and the match ended 2-2 in regulation time. Diego Rossi and Maximilian Arfsten had given them a comfortable two-goal lead, but a brace from former Sporting striker Paulinho helped Toluca level the score in the second half. The Liga MX side came out victorious 4-2 in the penalty shootout.

Los Camoteros had lost their first two games of the month but have seen an upturn in form and are currently on a two-game winning streak. They defeated Santos Laguna in the Liga MX Apertura phase match last week.

Ad

Trending

They continued that form against New York City in their campaign opener on Tuesday, recording a 3-0 win. Juan Manuel Fedorco and Emiliano Gómez scored in the first half, and Owen González added the third goal in the 88th minute.

Columbus Crew vs Puebla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

The Black and Gold have conceded at least two goals in four of their last five games in all competitions.

La Franja have won two of their five appearances in the League Cups, with one of those triumphs registered on penalties in the 2023 edition.

The Crew have scored at least two goals in five of their last six games in the Leagues Cup.

La Franja have seen conclusive results in their last seven games in all competitions, suffering five losses.

Ad

Columbus Crew vs Puebla Prediction

The defending champions had played their campaign opener at Lower.com Field, their home ground, but failed to make the most of their home advantage. They conceded twice in quick succession in the second half and will look to improve upon their defensive performance here.

Substitute Lassi Lappalainen converted from the spot in the penalty shootout and might get the nod to start here.

Ad

Los Camoteros have won their last two games while keeping clean sheets, and will look to continue that form here. They kept their first clean sheet in the Leagues Cup on Tuesday.

Edgar Guerra and Franco Moyano were subbed off in the first half against New York and will likely be rested here. Lucas Cavallini remains a key absentee due to a knee injury.

Considering the current form of the two teams, we back the Liga MX side to eke out a narrow win.

Ad

Prediction: Columbus Crew 1-2 Puebla

Columbus Crew vs Puebla Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Puebla to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More