Columbus Crew vs Real Esteli prediction, preview, team news and more | CONCACAF Champions League 2021

Columbus Crew will welcome Real Esteli to the Mapfre Stadium on Friday for the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions League round-of-16 tie.

The hosts hold an overwhelming advantage, having dispatched Esteli 4-0 in the first leg played in Nicaragua last week. All four goals came in the first half to help the Crew register a convincing victory.

The winner of this tie will square off against either Atletico Pantoja or Monterrey in the quarterfinals.

Columbus Crew vs Real Esteli Head-to-Head

This will be only the second meeting between the sides, with their first clash last week representing their maiden fixture.

A brace from Gyasi Zardes, added to goals by Jonathan Mensah and Pedro Santos, helped the MLS Cup champions to a 4-0 away win.

It was both sides' first game in over four months. Columbus Crew have not been in action since defeating the Seattle Sounders in the final of the 2020 MLS Cup.

The Nicaraguayan league has been on hiatus for almost a year but Estelli defeated fellow Nicaraguayans CD Motagua in a playoff round in December to secure their spot in the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League.

Advertisement

Columbus Crew form guide: W

Real Estelli form guide: L

Columbus Crew vs Real Esteli Team News

Columbus Crew

The hosts have forward Kevin Molono sidelined with a hamstring injury. He is expected to be out of action for four to six weeks.

Darlington Nagbe and Derrick Etienne Jr both took knocks in the first leg and are doubts for the return fixture. Marlon Hairston's participation is also in doubt as the right-back has a bruised knee.

There are no suspension concerns for head coach Caleb Porter.

Injury: Kevin Molino

Doubtful: Marlon Hairston, Darlington Dagbe, Derrick Etienne

Suspension: None

Real Estelli

There are no known injury or suspension worries for the visitors.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Columbus Crew vs Real Esteli Predicted XI

Columbus Crew Predicted XI (4-2-31): Eloy Room (GK); Milton Valenzuela. Josh Williams, Jonathan Mensah, Grant Lillard; Artur, Aidan Morris; Pedro Santos, Lucas Zelerayan, Diaz Espinoza; Gyazi Zardes

Real Esteli Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alvaro Rezzano (GK); Manuel Rosas, Josue Quijano, Oscar Acevado, Vitor Faisca; Jorge Andres Bentancur, Juan Barrera, Harold Medina, Rodriguez Alvez; Henry Garcia, Carlos Chavarria

Columbus Crew vs Real Esteli Prediction

Columbus Crew's emphatic victory away from home in the first leg highlights the difference in class between the sides.

Advertisement

"What we've been building is a group that's very humble, hungry and hardened." #Crew96 | @OhioHealth pic.twitter.com/I8JecKVbRf — Columbus Crew SC (@ColumbusCrewSC) April 13, 2021

We are predicting another convincing victory for the MLS outfit.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 3-0 Real Esteli