Columbus Crew vs Real Salt Lake Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st April 2023

Columbus Crew will welcome Real Salt Lake to Lower.com Field in Major League Soccer action on Saturday.

Columbus Crew vs Real Salt Lake Preview

The hosts bounced back from a 2-1 setback against New York RB with an impressive 6-0 win over Atlanta United. The result moved Columbus Crew to ninth place, level on seven points with six other teams. The two-time MLS Cup winners are eying maximum points to break into the top five.

The Crew did not qualify for the playoffs last season. New head coach Wilfried Nancy has been tasked with making that happen this term. He appears to be on the right track, with seven points claimed from five games amid the absence of two key players. Their last meeting with the visitors ended in a goalless draw.

Real Salt Lake (RSL) will enter the match on the back of three successive defeats. They have lost twice at home against Austin and St. Louis City and once in an away fixture against Seattle Sounders. After a promising start to the season with two straight wins, their recent dip in form is somewhat deflating.

Claret and Cobalt will likely face an uphill battle at Lower.com Field, considering their underwhelming streak. They have conceded eight goals against one scored in their previous three games. The 2009 MLS champions sit 25th in the standings with three points but could drop to the floor if they bite the dust in Columbus.

Columbus Crew vs Real Salt Lake Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Columbus Crew have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches against RSL.

Columbus Crew have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five clashes with RSL at Lower.com Field.

Columbus Crew have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five home matches.

RSL have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five away matches.

Columbus Crew have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches. Meanwhile, RSL have won twice and lost thrice in their most recent five games.

Columbus Crew vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

The hosts’ 2022 top scorer, Lucas Zelarayán, has netted twice this term. New recruit Christian Ramirez boasts two goals as well.

Axel Kei and Zack Farnsworth are unavailable due to injury. The visitors’ top scorer Justin Glad will hope to build on his two-goal tally.

Columbus Crew are expected to prevail based on their home record.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 3-1 Real Salt Lake

Columbus Crew vs Real Salt Lake Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Columbus Crew

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Columbus Crew to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Real Salt Lake - Yes

