Columbus Crew vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction and Betting Tips | April 26th 2025

Major League Soccer returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Columbus Crew play host to San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday. Bruce Arena’s men have failed to win their last six visits to the Lower.com Field and will head into the weekend looking to end this dry spell.

Ad

Columbus Crew were condemned to their first defeat of the 2025 MLS campaign as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Inter Miami at the Lower.com Field last Saturday.

Before that, Wilfried Nancy’s side won three games on the trot and were unbeaten in seven consecutive outings across all competitions, claiming four wins and three draws since March’s 3-0 loss against Los Angeles FC in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Ad

Trending

Columbus Crew have picked up five wins and three draws from their nine MLS matches so far to collect 18 points and sit fifth in the Eastern Conference table, two points off first-placed Vancouver Whitecaps.

Over in the West, San Jose Earthquakes continue to struggle for results in the new campaign as they suffered a 5-3 defeat at the hands of Sporting Kansas City last time out.

Arena’s men have failed to win six of their most recent seven league games, losing five and claiming one draw since kicking off the season with back-to-back victories over Real Salt Lake and Sporting Kansas City.

Ad

San Jose have picked up 10 points from their nine MLS matches so far to sit 10th in the Western Conference table, but could move level with seventh-placed Los Angeles FC with a win this weekend.

Columbus Crew vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 13 wins from the last 34 meetings between the sides, Columbus Crew boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

San Jose Earthquakes have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Columbus Crew are unbeaten in their last six home games against Arena’s men, claiming three wins and three draws since a 2-0 loss in June 2008.

San Jose have failed to win six of their last seven MLS away matches, losing five and picking up one draw since the start of September

Ad

Columbus Crew vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

Columbus Crew have enjoyed a solid start to the 2025 league campaign and will be backing themselves against a floundering San Jose side that have struggled for consistency this season.

Home advantage gives Nancy’s men an extra edge here and we are backing them to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 3-1 San Jose Earthquakes

Ad

Columbus Crew vs San Jose Earthquakes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Columbus Crew to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their last five meetings)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been at least 11 corner kicks in six of their last seven clashes)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More