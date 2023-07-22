Columbus Crew vs St. Louis City Prediction and Betting Tips | July 23, 2023 

Columbus Crew welcome St. Louis City to the Lower.com Field for their opening fixture in the 2023 Leagues Cup on Sunday (July 23). Club America is the third team in Group 4 of the competition.

The hosts are coming off a 3-2 defeat at Portland Timbers in the MLS last week. Dairon Asprilla and Lucas Zelarayan scored braces for either side before Sebastian Blanco stepped off the bench to score an 80th-minute winner.

St. Louis, meanwhile, comfortably dispatched Inter Miami with a 3-0 home win. Samuel Adeniran, Tim Parker and Eduard Lowen found the back of the net to inspire their team to victory.

Columbus Crew vs St. Louis City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Nine of Columbus' last ten games, including the last four, have had goals at both ends.

St. Louis have lost five of their last seven away games.

Columbus are unbeaten in seven home games, winning five.

Four of St. Louis' last five away games have been level at half-time.

Five of St Louis' last eight away games have produced less than three goals.

Columbus Crew vs St. Louis City Prediction

Columbus have been impressive at home, going seven games without defeat. Their games also tend to be expansive affairs, with both sides typically scoring.

St. Louis, meanwhile, have lost five of their last seven away games, but their morale-boosting 3-0 win over Inter Miami would put them in the right frame of mind heading into the tournament.

Nevertheless, expect Columbus to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Columbus 3-1 St. Louis

Columbus Crew vs St. Louis City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Columbus to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Columbus to score over 1.5 goals

Tip 5 - Highest scoring half: Second half