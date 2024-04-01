Columbus Crew vs Tigres Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd April 2024

Columbus Crew will host Tigres at Lower.com Field in the CONCACAF Champions Cup on Wednesday.

Columbus Crew vs Tigres Preview

Both teams’ paths are set to cross for the first time. Columbus Crew made it to the quarterfinals thanks to a 2-1 aggregate win over Houston Dynamo in the round of 16. The hosts are reaching the last eight for the fifth time but are yet to progress beyond this stage of the competition.

The Crew will hope to maintain their consistency in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. They sit fourth in the overall MLS standings on 10 points after five rounds of matches, trailing table-toppers FC Cincinnati by one point. The hosts also boast an impressive home record of 12 outings without a defeat.

Tigres held Orlando City to a goalless draw at the Inter&Co Stadium in the round of 16 first leg before finishing the job at home 4-2. The Mexicans are among the favorites to win the competition based on their pedigree. Tigres are one of the five Mexican teams left in this edition as opposed to three MLS sides.

Los Tigres will head into the clash on the back of three straight wins - in all competitions - scoring 12 goals against five. The visitors are also on a fine run of form in Liga MX, sitting third on 24 points behind Monterrey and America (both on 28 points). However, they have claimed just one win in their last five trips.

Columbus Crew vs Tigres Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Columbus Crew have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches at home.

Columbus Crew boast six wins in their last 10 matches, drawing thrice and losing once.

Columbus Crew have scored eight times and conceded six in their last five matches.

Tigres have won the Concacaf Champions Cup once in 2020.

Columbus Crew have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches while Tigres have won thrice, drawn once and lost once.

Columbus Crew vs Tigres Prediction

Cucho Hernández has hit the ground running in the new season, netting three goals for Columbus Crew in the MLS. He has also scored once in the continental competition. He is one of the players coach Wilfried Nancy will be counting on.

Tigres talisman André-Pierre Gignac boasts two goals in the ongoing CONCACAF Champions Cup. He is certainly eying more efforts to help his side in their push.

Columbus Crew come into the match as the favorites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 2-1 Tigres

Columbus Crew vs Tigres Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Columbus Crew to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Columbus Crew to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Tigres to score - Yes