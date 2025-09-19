Columbus Crew vs Toronto FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th September 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Toronto FC lock horns with Columbus Crew in an important encounter at the Lower.com Field on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
Columbus Crew vs Toronto FC Preview
Toronto FC are currently in 12th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against New England Revolution last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.
Columbus Crew, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The Crew slumped to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of New York City FC in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.
Columbus Crew vs Toronto FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Columbus Crew have a good recent record against Toronto FC and have won 20 out of the last 47 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Toronto FC's 12 victories.
- Columbus Crew have won one of their last five matches in all competitions, with their only such victory during this period coming by a narrow 5-4 margin against Atlanta United in an MLS encounter last week.
- Columbus Crew have conceded at least one goal in four of their last five matches in all competitions, with their only clean sheet coming in a 0-0 stalemate against New York Red Bulls last month.
- Toronto FC have played out draws in each of their last five matches in all competitions - their longest such run in the club's history.
Columbus Crew vs Toronto FC Prediction
Columbus Crew have an impressive squad at their disposal but are yet to justify their potential in MLS this season. Daniel Gazdag has started to find his feet at the club and will be intent on adding to his goal tally this weekend.
Toronto FC can pack a punch on their day but have been fairly underwhelming in recent months. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.
Prediction: Columbus Crew 2-2 Toronto FC
Columbus Crew vs Toronto FC Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Toronto FC to score first - Yes