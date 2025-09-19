Columbus Crew vs Toronto FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th September 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Toronto FC lock horns with Columbus Crew in an important encounter at the Lower.com Field on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Ad

Columbus Crew vs Toronto FC Preview

Toronto FC are currently in 12th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against New England Revolution last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Columbus Crew, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The Crew slumped to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of New York City FC in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Ad

Trending

Columbus Crew vs Toronto FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Columbus Crew have a good recent record against Toronto FC and have won 20 out of the last 47 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Toronto FC's 12 victories.

Columbus Crew have won one of their last five matches in all competitions, with their only such victory during this period coming by a narrow 5-4 margin against Atlanta United in an MLS encounter last week.

Columbus Crew have conceded at least one goal in four of their last five matches in all competitions, with their only clean sheet coming in a 0-0 stalemate against New York Red Bulls last month.

Toronto FC have played out draws in each of their last five matches in all competitions - their longest such run in the club's history.

Ad

Columbus Crew vs Toronto FC Prediction

Columbus Crew have an impressive squad at their disposal but are yet to justify their potential in MLS this season. Daniel Gazdag has started to find his feet at the club and will be intent on adding to his goal tally this weekend.

Toronto FC can pack a punch on their day but have been fairly underwhelming in recent months. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Ad

Prediction: Columbus Crew 2-2 Toronto FC

Columbus Crew vs Toronto FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Toronto FC to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More