Columbus Crew vs Toronto Prediction and Betting Tips | August 26, 2023 

Columbus Crew and Toronto lock horns at the Lower.com Field Stadium on Saturday (August 26) in the MLS.

The Crew put their Leagues Cup heartbreak behind them with a 3-0 defeat of Cincinnati in the league on Monday. Aidan Morris, Cucho Hernandez and Jacen Russell-Rowe struck for the Ohio outfit. Tht was their 11th win from 24 games; with 39 points, they're fifth in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, Toronto are on a spectacular downward spiral. The Reds have lost their last seven league games and are winless in their last ten. With only 19 points and three wins from 25 games, Terry Dunfield's side are second from bottom in the points table.

The Canadian side also lost in the group stage of the Leagues Cup, losing both their games. New York City battered them 5-0 in the first game before they went down 1-0 to Atlas in their next.

Columbus Crew vs Toronto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 43 clashes between the two sides, with Columbus winning 17 and losing 12.

Columbus are unbeaten in four clashes with Toronto, winning their last three before a 1-1 draw in their most recent outing (March 2023).

Toronto are winless in five games at Columbus, losing their last two 2-1; their last away win in the fixture came in May 2017 (2-1 in the MLS).

Toronto have won their last nine games across competitions (7 in the MLS and 2 in the Leagues Cup).

Columbus have scored at least thrice in their last three games across competitions.

Columbus Crew vs Toronto Prediction

Toronto's form is just horrible right now, losing their last nine games. Columbus boast a good record against them recently and should continue their winning run in the fixture.

Prediction: Columbus 2-1 Toronto

Columbus Crew vs Toronto Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Columbus

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score:Yes