Columbus vs Atlanta United Prediction and Betting Tips | March 25, 2023

Columbus Crew welcome Atlanta United to Lower.com Field in Major League Soccer on Saturday (March 25).

The hosts are having an inconsisten start to the season, with one win, one draw, and two losses from four games. Columbus are 12th in the Eastern Conference and 19th overall with four points. They will hope to make the most of their next two games at home.

The Crew’s new manager Wilfried Nancy is under pressure to mark his territory and prove his doubters wrong. The former France defender has urged patience, but things may get out of hand if his team flop in the two upcoming home games.

Columbus and Atlanta United played out a 2-2 draw in their last meeting at Lower.com Field. The visitors are enjoying a dream start to their campaign, as they boast three wins from four games, drawing the other. Atlanta have scored 11 goals against three conceded. They sit atop the Eastern Conference and second in the overall table with ten points.

The Five Stripes have enviable stats from their recent travels, losing only once in five outings. They enter this meeting off a 3-0 win at Charlotte. Atlanta will also be parading the league’s current top scorer Thiago Almada, who boasts four goals and as many assists.

Columbus vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Columbus have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five clashes with Atlanta.

Both teams have prevailed over each other twice and have shared the spoils once in their last five clashes at Lower.com Field.

Columbus have won twice and drawn thrice in their last five home games.

Atlanta have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five away matches.

Columbus have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five games, while Atlanta have won four times and drawn once in the same period.

Form Guide: Columbus – L-D-W-L-W; Atlanta United – W-W-D-W-W.

Columbus vs Atlanta United Prediction

The hosts have three key players sidelined due to injury. Centre-forwards Christian Ramirez and Cucho Hernández are battling leg issues, while Kevin Molino is healing from knee surgery.

Thiago Almada is not the hosts’ only attacking threat. Caleb Wiley and Luiz Araujo boast three goals and two assists, and two goals and one assist respectively. Columbus should make a huge statement win.

Prediction: Columbus 2-1 Atlanta

Columbus vs Atlanta United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Columbus

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Columbus to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Atlanta - Yes

