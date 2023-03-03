Columbus vs D.C. United Prediction and Betting Tips | March 4, 2023

Columbus Crew entertain D.C. United at Lower.com Field in Major League Soccer on Saturday (March 4).

Both sides had contrasting results in their opening game of the season. While Colombus suffered a 4-1 drubbing at Philadelphia Union, D.C. beat Toronto 3-2 at home. Columbus are under pressure to avoid another setback as they welcome fans for their first home game of the season.

The Crew will seek to capitalise on their home advantage and will fancy their chances, thanks to a satisfactory record at Lower.com Field. Columbus are unbeaten in their last seven games at the facility. New manager Wilfried Nancy has been tasked with taking the 2008 and 2020 MLS Cup winners to the playoffs.

Meanwhile, D.C.'s perfect start to the new season is an encouraging sign for manager Wayne Rooney, who endured a disastrous campaign last season. His team finished bottom of the standings last season – 28th out of 28 teams - and failed to qualify for the playoffs.

The trip to Colombus comes as an early test for the Black-and-Red, who're in search of their fifth MLS Cup since their last success in 2004. The visitors have prevailed once in their last five away games. Their last game against Columbus ended in a 2-2 draw, but D.C. were crushed 3-0 on their last visit to the Lower.com Field.

Columbus vs D.C. United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Columbus have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five games against D.C..

The hosts have won thrice and lost twice in their last five games against D.C. at home.

Columbus have won twice and drawn thrice in their last five home games across competitions.

The visitors have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five road games.

Columbus have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five games, while D.C. have won twice and lost thrice in the same period.

Form Guide: Columbus – L-W-D-L-D; D.C. United – W-L-W-L-L.

Columbus vs D.C. United Prediction

Lucas Zelarayan, who was the hosts’ top scorer with ten goals last season, is yet to open his account.

Eloy Room @EloyRoom The grind continues. All focus on the home opener this weekend! 🖤 The grind continues. All focus on the home opener this weekend! 🖤💛 https://t.co/rsSDdoySWd

The visitors’ new signings Christian Benteke and Mateusz Klich broke their duck against Toronto, fuelling optimism of a bright campaign this term. Columbus, though, should take the win at home.

Prediction: Columbus 3-2 D.C. United

Columbus vs D.C. United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Columbus

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Columbus to score first – Yes

Tip 4: D.C. to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes