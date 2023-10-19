"Come back stronger" - Neymar Jr's former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez sends message to the Al-Hilal man after his ACL injury

Former Barcelona forward Luis Suarez has sent a message to Al-Hilal star Neymar after the latter suffered a severe rupture of his anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his left knee. The Brazilian virtuoso suffered the injury while representing his nation in a crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier against Uruguay.

He was escorted off the pitch on a stretcher following the setback in Montevideo. This was during a 2-0 defeat for Brazil. The agony and disappointment weren't just physical but emotional too, as he illustrated in a heartfelt Instagram post. The Brazilian superstar wrote:

"It's a very sad moment, the worst. I know I'm strong but this time I'm going to need my family and friends even more. It's not easy to go through injury and surgery, imagine going through it all again after 4 months recovered. Faith I have, even too much... But I give the strength into God's hands so that he can renew mine. Thank you for the messages of support and love."

Suarez reaches out to former Barcelona teammate after ACL injury.

In a touching gesture, Luis Suarez, his former Barcelona teammate, extended his emotional support to the injured star. Posting on his Instagram stories, Suarez wrote:

"A lot of strength friend @Neymar! You'll come back stronger."

Though his timeframe for recovery remains uncertain, the typical healing period for ACL and meniscus ruptures ranges from a painstaking eight to ten months. This timeline would undoubtedly affect his club's title aspirations as well as Brazil's preparations for the World Cup.

Injuries have continued to plague Neymar, as former Barcelona star begins Al-Hilal stint

Neymar's recent devastating knee injury isn't a standalone episode but rather the latest chapter in a tale of physical setbacks. The Brazilian, who inked a deal with Al-Hilal this summer after a long spell at Paris Saint-Germain, has been affected by injuries that have frequently clipped his wings.

During last year's World Cup in Qatar, he missed a pair of key matches following an injury he sustained in Brazil's opening game against Serbia. This was no isolated affair, as during his twilight years at PSG, he found himself relegated to the treatment room multiple times due to varying ankle injuries.

Back in the 2014 World Cup held in Brazil, a younger Neymar, then 22, fell victim to a gruesome challenge by Colombia's Juan Camilo Zuniga. The impact was so severe that it broke a bone in Neymar's back, sidelining him for the rest of the tournament.