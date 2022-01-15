“Come down to Tottenham” – Teddy Sheringham invites Mohamed Salah to play for Spurs amidst Liverpool contract standoff

Liverpool’s Egyptian wonder Mohamed Salah is yet to commit his future to the club and agree on a contract extension. The club could stand to lose the forward in 2023 and the player has already received an offer, albeit a cheeky one, to join a Premier League rival.

Tottenham Hotspur fan favorite Teddy Sheringham has asked the Anfield star to join his former club based in north London. The former striker cheekily offered Salah in the midst of his ongoing contract saga with the Reds, a slot with Spurs, telling TalkSPORT:

"Salah is the man. He keeps producing. I'm surprised it has taken them this long to come up with a package for him."

"He's openly come out and said he wants to stay. You'd like to think Liverpool would want him to stay. Get it done or he can come down to Tottenham!"

Salah’s current deal has only 18 months left on it and he has reached an impasse in negotiations with the Reds for months concerning an extension. The club continues to play hardball in response to his demands, despite the 29-year-old insisting that he is not asking for "crazy" terms. Reports suggest Salah’s camp are trying to get wages north of £300,000-a-week, a fair deal for a player of his quality.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Mo Salah's Liverpool future is out of his hands Mo Salah's Liverpool future is out of his hands 👀 https://t.co/tOziQYZX8S

Liverpool fans will, however, not take the issue of Salah's contract lightly, as the Egyptian has established himself as a club legend. He has already won Champions League and Premier League title in consecutive seasons at the club. Club icon Jamie Carragher has claimed that the fans would never forgive the club’s board if they let the Egyptian leave for nothing at the end of his contract.

Salah has been in phenomenal form for the Reds this season, scoring 23 goals from 26 appearances so far.

We want Mo to stay: Jurgen Klopp speaks postively about Liverpool star's contract situation

Mo Salah and Jurgen Klopp.

While fans have shared concerns about the impasse, Jurgen Klopp has stayed positive about the situation. With the Egyptian currently playing at AFCON for his country, the Reds have clearly missed Salah's attacking presence in recent games.

GOAL @goal



No Salah, no Mane, no goals for Liverpool 17 shots, 0 goals.No Salah, no Mane, no goals for Liverpool 17 shots, 0 goals.No Salah, no Mane, no goals for Liverpool 😬 https://t.co/sf3x4sM0vC

Speaking about the star's contract issues, Klopp stated that the Reds wanted the Egyptian to extend his contract at Anfield:

"We know, I know that Mo wants to say, we want Mo to stay."

Also Read Article Continues below

Klopp also explained that he was positive about the situation, but couldn't reveal details until the deal had been concluded. The German manager argued that the Liverpool faithful weren't as nervous about the contract situation as the media made it look, noting that the fans knew the club.

Edited by S Chowdhury