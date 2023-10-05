"Come on, not again", "Restart the season" - Barcelona fans react as superstar set to miss El Clasico against Real Madrid after picking up injury

Barcelona fans online have reacted to Robert Lewandowski's injury, which he suffered in the UEFA Champions League game at FC Porto on October 4.

The former Bayern Munich forward was forced off in the 34th minute after suffering a heavy challenge from David Carmo during Barcelona's 1-0 win at Porto. He was then replaced by Ferran Torres.

According to journalist Toni Juanmarti of Sport, Robert Lewandowski's injury is quite serious. He will likely miss the season's first El Clasico against Barca's arch-rivals Real Madrid at home on October 28.

The Blaugrana also released a statement about the Polish striker's injury:

"Tests conducted this Thursday morning have revealed that Robert Lewandowski has sprained his left ankle and will be out of action until the injury heals."

Lewandowski's Injury has increased troubles for Xavi Hernandez's side as the Camp Nou outfit are already suffering from an injury crisis. Apart from the Polish forward, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, and Raphinha are also sidelined due to injuries.

Hence, the fans of the Camp Nou outfit took to social media and expressed their unhappiness about the issue.

"Seriously? Oh come on not again" one fan tweeted.

"Restart the season." Another one wrote.

More reactions to the post are here:

According to GOAL, Pedri can return to action before Barcelona's clash against Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid on October 28. However, the return dates of Frenkie de Jong, Raphinha, and Robert Lewandowski are still under speculation.

Lewandowski will be a big miss for the Blaugrana as he has aleady registered six goals and four assists in 10 games across competitions this season.

Barcelona can join Premier League side in the pursuit to sign Napoli attacker: Reports

According to football journalist Graeme Bailey from 90min, Xavi Hernandez's Barcelona can join Chelsea in the race to sign Napoli's Victor Osimhen.

According to the report, the Stamford Bridge can be the potential destination for the Nigerian forward. However, Barcelona will also try to land the 24-year-old at Camp Nou.

As earlier revealed by Football Espana, Saudi Pro League clubs will be looking forward to signing Robert Lewandowski via a mega-money contract. Hence, the Catalans could look to sign Osimhen as a replacement.

Bailey wrote:

“It wouldn’t surprise me to see Barcelona get involved in the Osimhen mix at some point. But if he does want out next summer, there will [be] and are suitors in England.

“Chelsea still haven’t got their No.9 sorted out yet. They should’ve just signed Osimhen last summer.”

Victor Osimhen has been in stellar form for Napoli since arriving from LOSC Lille in 2020. The Nigerian forward has played 110 games for the Partenopei and has recorded 64 goals and 15 assists for the side. He also played a vital role in Napoli's triumph of Scudetto last season.