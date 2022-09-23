“Coming from Arsenal to here, there isn’t too much difference but I get a lot more opportunities here” – 20-year-old forward makes honest admission about ‘good decision’ to leave Emirates

Leeds United striker Sam Greenwood has stated that leaving Arsenal to join his current club has been a good move for him on a personal level.

Greenwood switched the Emirates Stadium for Elland Road in the summer of 2020, with Leeds paying £1.5 million (as per Daily Mail) for his services. The 20-year-old played extensively for the Peacocks' U-23 side in his debut campaign, scoring 12 goals in 18 Premier League 2 matches.

He made his senior debut for Leeds last season, coming on as a substitute during their 4-1 league defeat at the hands of his former club Arsenal. Greenwood went on to play six more times in the Premier League during the campaign, notching up two assists.

The Englishman began the 2022-23 season with Leeds' senior team and has already made three substitute appearances in the league. He recently spoke to The Athletic about leaving the Gunners to join the Peacocks and said (as quoted by HITC):

“I just got on with my football down there. It was a massive difference moving from Sunderland to London, a totally different world. Coming from Arsenal to here, there isn’t too much difference but I get a lot more opportunities here.”

Greenwood added:

“I wasn’t as close to the first team at Arsenal as I am here. It’s been a good decision for me.”

The youngster initially arrived at the Emirates from Sunderland in the summer of 2018. He played 39 times for the Gunners' U18 side, scoring 15 goals and laying out six assists.

Greenwood also played for their U21 outfit, but found the net just once in seven matches.

How have Arsenal and Leeds United fared this season?

Arsenal have endured a superb start to the 2022-23 season after an active summer transfer window.

Mikel Arteta's side currently sit atop the Premier League standings with 18 points from seven matches. They also won their UEFA Europa League opener against FC Zurich.

The Gunners will take on arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur on October 1 after the ongoing international break draws to a close.

Arsenal @Arsenal Back on top. Back to winning ways. 🖤 Back on top. Back to winning ways. 🖤 https://t.co/zNCvrXnxVE

Meanwhile, Leeds United kicked off their season with a 2-1 home win against Wolverhampton Wanderers. They then drew 2-2 with Southampton before putting in their best performance of the season to hammer Chelsea 3-0 at Elland Road.

However, Jesse Marsch's team are winless in their last three Premier League matches (1D, 2L) and find themselves 11th in the table. Leeds are scheduled to take on Aston Villa in their next contest on October 2.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far