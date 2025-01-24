Como vs Atalanta Prediction and Betting Tips | January 25th 2025

Como will invite Atalanta to Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia in Serie A on Saturday. The hosts have won five of their 21 games thus far and are in 13th place with 22 points in the league table.

La Dea are third in the standings with 43 points, seven fewer than league leaders Napoli.

The Lariani registered their first win of the year earlier this week, with a 4-1 home triumph over Udinese. Gabriel Strefezza picked up a goal and assisted in the first half. Both teams had a player sent off in the second half.

The visitors returned to winning ways after five games on Tuesday, defeating Sturm Graz 5-0 at home in the UEFA Champions League. Mateo Retegui continued his fine form with a goal in the first half and Mario Pašalić, Charles De Ketelaere, Ademola Lookman, and Marco Brescianini scored after the break.

Trending

It was their first win of 2025 and they had suffered a 3-2 home loss to Napoli in Serie A last week. Retegui and Lookman were on the scoresheet in the first and second halves respectively but Romelu Lukaku scored the match-winner for Napoli in the 78th minute.

Como vs Atalanta Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 56 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings with 20 wins. La Dea are not far behind with 17 wins and 19 games have ended in draws.

They last met in Serie A earlier this season and Como recorded a 3-2 away win.

Atalanta are unbeaten in their last eight Serie A away games, keeping six clean sheets.

Five of the last six meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

The visitors have the second-best attacking record in Serie A this season, scoring 46 goals.

Como vs Atalanta Prediction

The Lariani returned to winning ways after two games earlier this week and will look to build on that form. They have scored in all but one of their last eight league games. They have won three of their last four home games, scoring nine goals, and will look to continue their prolific run here.

Edoardo Goldaniga was sent off last week and will serve a suspension here. Dele Alli joined the club on a free transfer earlier this week and is likely to start from the bench. Ignace Van Der Brempt was subbed off in the first half against Udinese and is a doubt. Sergi Roberto has a muscle strain and is a doubt.

La Dea are winless in their last four league outings, though three have ended in draws. They are unbeaten in their last three away games in this fixture, recording one win and keeping two clean sheets.

Gian Piero Gasperini will be without the services of Isak Hien as the defender is suspended. Odilon Kossounou and Gianluca Scamacca are long-term absentees while Nicolò Zaniolo is a doubt.

While Como have a good recent home record, the visitors have the better goalscoring record and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Como 1-2 Atalanta

Como vs Atalanta Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atalanta to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback