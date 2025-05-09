Como vs Cagliari Prediction and Betting Tips | May 10th 2025

Como will entertain Cagliari at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia in Serie A on Saturday. The hosts have climbed to 10th place in the league table, though they only have a one-point lead over 12th-placed Udinese. The Isolani are 14th in the standings and have a seven-point lead over 18th-placed Venezia.

The Lariani made it five wins on the trot last week, recording a 1-0 away triumph over Parma. Gabriel Strefezza scored the only goal of the match in the 79th minute, with fellow substitute Anastasios Douvikas picking up his first assist of the season.

The visitors overcame Verona 2-0 away from home last month but lost 2-1 at home to Udinese last week. Nadir Zortea had equalized in the 35th minute, but Thomas Thiesson Kristensen restored Udinese's lead after the break.

Como vs Cagliari Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 50 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 20 wins. I Lariani have 16 wins and 14 games have ended in draws.

They met for the first time in Serie A since 1982 in the reverse fixture in 2024 and played out a 1-1 draw.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last seven meetings against the Lariani, though three games have ended in draws.

Como have kept clean sheets in their last four league games.

Cagliari have registered just one win in their last eight away games.

The last five meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

Both teams have drawn nine of their 35 league games thus far. The hosts have 12 wins to their name, four more than Gli Isolani.

The Lariani are unbeaten in their last five home games, recording three wins.

Como vs Cagliari Prediction

The Lariani head into the match on a five-game winning streak, scoring nine goals while conceding just once. They have a 100% home record in Serie A meetings against the visitors, and are strong favorites.

Alberto Dossena and Sergi Roberto are the two confirmed absentees for Cesc Fàbregas. Assane Diao is also expected to sit this one out, while Iván Azón has been included in the squad.

Gli Isolani have lost three of their last four games, conceding seven goals while scoring five times. They have failed to score in four of their last seven away games, which is a cause for concern. Four of their last five meetings against the hosts have ended in 1-1 draws.

Razvan Marin is back in the squad for this match while Yerry Mina remains sidelined. Florinel Coman and Jakub Jankto have also been left out of the squad, while Sebastiano Luperto faces a late fitness test.

The hosts have seen an upturn in form and should be able to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Como 2-0 Cagliari

Como vs Cagliari Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Como to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

