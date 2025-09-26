Como vs Cremonese Prediction and Betting Tips | September 27th 2025

Como return to action in the Italian Serie A when they play host to Cremonese at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia on Saturday. Having lost the last five meetings between the two teams, Cesc Fabregas’ side will be aiming to get one over the visitors and secure three wins on the bounce for the first time since May.

Como turned in a stunning team display in midweek when they eased to a 3-0 victory over Sassuolo at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia to reach the round of 16 of the Coppa Italia.

Fabregas’ men now turn their focus to Serie A, where they have enjoyed a decent start to the season, picking up two wins and one draw from their opening four games.

With seven points from the first 12 available, Como currently sit eighth in the league table, one point and two places behind this weekend’s visitors.

Elsewhere, Cremonese were involved in a share of the spoils for the second consecutive game last Sunday when they played out a goalless draw with Parma on home turf.

With that result, Davide Nicola’s side remain one of just four sides without defeat in the league this season, claiming two wins and two draws in what has been an impressive return to the Italian top flight.

Cremonese gained promotion from Serie B last season, when they beat Juve Stabia and Spezia in the playoff to seal their return to the top flight after going down in the 2022-23 campaign.

Como vs Cremonese Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Cremonese hold the upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 12 of the last 29 meetings between the two teams.

Como have picked up seven wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 10 occasions.

Cremonese are on a run of five consecutive victories over Fabregas’ men and are unbeaten in their last six encounters (5W, 1D) since a 1-0 defeat in November 2016.

Como are unbeaten in 10 of their last 11 competitive home games, picking up seven wins and three draws since the third week of February.

Como vs Cremonese Prediction

With just one point separating Como and Cremonese, we expect both sides to go all out at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia as they look to get the better of each other.

Looking at the last meetings between the two teams, we predict another action-packed contest this weekend, with Como claiming all three points to continue their dominance on home turf.

Prediction: Como 2-1 Cremonese

Como vs Cremonese Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Como to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Como and Cremonese have both scored in five of their last six meetings)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in five of the last six clashes between the two teams)

