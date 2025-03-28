Como vs Empoli Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29th 2025

The Italian Serie A returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Como and Empoli square off at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia on Saturday. Roberto D'Aversa’s men find themselves scrambling for points at the wrong end of the table and will be looking to move out of the bottom three this weekend.

Como continue to struggle for results in the bottom half of the Serie A standings as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against AC Milan at the San Siro just before the international break.

Cesc Fabregas’ side have now failed to win their last three games, losing twice and claiming one draw since claiming back-to-back victories over Fiorentina and Napoli in February.

Como have picked up 29 points from their 29 Serie A matches so far to sit 13th in the league standings, seven points above the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Empoli failed to stop the rot in their last outing before the international break as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Torino at the Stadio Olimpico.

D'Aversa’s men have now gone 14 consecutive matches without a win in the league, losing 11 and claiming three draws since December’s 4-1 defeat against Hellas Verona.

With 22 points from their 29 matches so far, Empoli currently sit 18th in the league standings, three points behind 17th-placed Lecce just outside the relegation zone.

Como vs Empoli Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between Como and Empoli, with D'Aversa’s men picking up two wins and one draw from their previous three encounters.

Como have failed to win six of their most recent eight Serie A matches, losing five and claiming one draw since December 25.

Empoli have won just one of their last 12 away matches in the league while losing seven and picking up four draws since the start of October.

Como currently boasts the joint-best attacking record amongst the clubs in the bottom half of the Serie A table, having netted 35 goals so far.

Como vs Empoli Prediction

While Como have seen their form take another decline, they will be backing themselves to bounce back against a floundering Empoli side who have failed to win 14 league games.

We anticipate a cagey affair at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, with the home side picking up all three points this weekend.

Prediction: Como 1-0 Empoli

Como vs Empoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Como to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of Empoli’s last five games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in the visitors’ last six outings)

